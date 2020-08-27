SI.com
AllLions
Lions to Work Out Quarterback DeShone Kizer

John Maakaron

Last season, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was in constant search for a backup quarterback. 

It seemed like a new quarterback was visiting Detroit's Allen Park practice facility on a daily basis. 

Despite signing veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel and the presence of second-year quarterback David Blough, Quinn continues to evaluate new potential backup quarterbacks.

The Las Vegas Raiders waived quarterback Deshone Kizer after the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Kizer appeared on the Lions' tryout list on Thursday, and is scheduled for an upcoming tryout, according to NFL Network.

The Cleveland Browns selected Kizer in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. 

After stops with the Browns and Packers, Kizer was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Raiders in 2019. 

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explained why he was comfortable with Daniel during a June video conference with Detroit media.

"I really like the addition of Chase. He's done a great job, and seamlessly transitioned into that quarterback room. The knowledge that Chase has, the things that he's seen, the experience that he's had on the field. Just having another set of eyes for Matthew (Stafford) to talk different things through," Bevell said. 

He added, "You need a guy that can step in -- in the event that something happens -- and still to be able to play at a high level. He's shown that he can do that. He can lead a team and win games. He's been great in the meeting rooms. We've had some really good one-on-one conversations. Some good viewing of tape."

