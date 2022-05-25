Skip to main content

Barstool Sports Chris Castellani: Tigers 'Absolutely Suck at Developing Hitters'

Detroit Tigers offense was shutout again against the Minnesota Twins.

When a Major League baseball team collectively cannot consistently score more than two to three runs per game, it will often lead to disappointing series losses, even against rivals in the division. 

The Detroit Tigers were shutout again, 2-0, on the road against the Minnesota Twins. 

With increased expectations coming into the 2022 season, the Tigers, led by manager A.J. Hinch, fell to 14 games under .500 with their latest disappointing loss. 

Sitting with an abysmal record of 14-28, the team is bordering on becoming irrelevant before the start of the third month of the season. 

The Tigers' offense has been so abysmal, Will Burchfield, a reporter who writes for the team's flagship radio station, pointed out, "The Detroit #Tigers starting lineup in Tuesday's 2-0 loss has produced as many homers this season in 1,126 plate appearances as Aaron Judge in 177 plate appearances."

Chris Castellani of Barstool Sports took to social media on Tuesday to try and explain the obvious differences he saw between the Tigers and Twins. 

"7 of the 9 players in the Twins lineup last night were either international free agent signings or they were drafted by the organization. They’re all major league players for a team that is currently 3rd in the AL in runs scored," Castellani posted. 

Castellani later continued, "As frustrating as it is watching Chris Ilitch try to nickel and dime his way to success in the free agent market, there is a mountain of evidence to suggest that the Tigers, for the better part of 30 years, absolutely suck at developing hitters through their system."

