Drake London Loved Watching Calvin Johnson: 'Definitely One of the Greatest'
The Detroit Lions are in search of a wideout who the coaching staff trusts can go up and secure big receptions, even when matched up against top defensive backs.
“You always want to have a guy, so to speak, that guy, we throwing to him, we don’t care who is covering what, we know he can go up and get that,” receivers coach Antwaan Randle El told reporters at the Senior Bowl. “My guys know we haven’t had that guy yet, so it’s nothing new to them. It’s not a slap to them or a jab at them in any way. That’s what we need to complement Amon-Ra.”
USC wideout Drake London stands at 6-foot-5 and could just be the answer for the Lions' offense.
Speaking at the scouting combine on Wednesday, London shared that Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson was among the wide receivers he loved to watch growing up.
The talented wideout is not surprised in any way that Amon-Ra St. Brown quickly found success at the NFL level. “No. That’s the Sun God right there," London said.
He told reporters he was inspired by his former teammates success and would love to join him in Detroit.
Recommended Lions Articles
6 Offensive Linemen for Lions to Watch at NFL Scouting Combine
Read more on the six offensive linemen the Detroit Lions should pay close attention to at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
Holmes: Kayvon Thibodeaux's 'a Good-Looking Prospect'
Read more on what Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had to say during his media session at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday.
Takeaways from Dan Campbell's and Brad Holmes' Press Conferences at Scouting Combine
Read more on the takeaways from Dan Campbell's and Brad Holmes' NFL scouting combine press conferences Tuesday.
The 20-year-old wideout is still recovering from a broken ankle and will not participate in measured drills until his schedule pro day.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.