Drake London Loved Watching Calvin Johnson: 'Definitely One of the Greatest'

The Detroit Lions are in search of a wideout who the coaching staff trusts can go up and secure big receptions, even when matched up against top defensive backs.

“You always want to have a guy, so to speak, that guy, we throwing to him, we don’t care who is covering what, we know he can go up and get that,” receivers coach Antwaan Randle El told reporters at the Senior Bowl. “My guys know we haven’t had that guy yet, so it’s nothing new to them. It’s not a slap to them or a jab at them in any way. That’s what we need to complement Amon-Ra.”

USC wideout Drake London stands at 6-foot-5 and could just be the answer for the Lions' offense.

Speaking at the scouting combine on Wednesday, London shared that Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson was among the wide receivers he loved to watch growing up.

The talented wideout is not surprised in any way that Amon-Ra St. Brown quickly found success at the NFL level. “No. That’s the Sun God right there," London said.

He told reporters he was inspired by his former teammates success and would love to join him in Detroit.

The 20-year-old wideout is still recovering from a broken ankle and will not participate in measured drills until his schedule pro day.

