Duron Harmon Says He Will Work to Lead Better

The defensive numbers put up by the Detroit Lions to start the 2020 season are staggering.

And not in a good way.

Through the first quarter of the season, Detroit's defense is struggling in nearly every facet that can be statistically measured.

And it's compounded by the fact that the Lions have blown a double-digit lead in all three of their losses this season.

They allowed 21 unanswered points to Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears in Week 1, 31 unanswered points to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 2 and 35 unanswered to Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 4.

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon © Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Among the players frustrated with the team's 1-3 start is safety and team captain Duron Harmon.

Harmon believes the coaches take too much of the blame when the team does not play well.

"We're the players. We got to make plays," Harmon said during a video conference with Detroit media Monday. "We're out there in position to make plays. In certain situations, we're not making the plays we need to make. So, it's on us. Matty P (Matt Patricia), Cory (Undlin), Steve (Gregory) are doing a good job of trying to put us in the right position to make the play.

"We got to look at ourselves as the players, the guys who are out there making the plays. And we got to ask ourselves, 'Are we doing enough to make the plays?' We are paid millions of dollars to play football, to play at a high level. And if you're not playing at a high level, you're not doing your job. And we have to do it, have to have more accountability to play better football, especially in 'got to have it' situations."

Among the reasons why the coaching staff looked to bring in Harmon was his knowledge of Patricia's defense.

But, another is his natural ability to lead and his strong desire to accomplish what the coaching staff is asking of the players.

With the struggles so rampant, Harmon vowed to work harder to get the players on the roster to become more consistent in their execution out on the field.

"The only thing on my mind is winning. And the next person in the way is Jacksonville," Harmon commented. "Got to figure out how I can help this team. I've got to be better. Have to play better. I have to be better. Have to do everything better, because obviously what I'm doing is not enough. So, I'll have to find ways to do more during this bye week, so when we get back, we'll be ready to go. And I'll be ready to do more to help this team win."

