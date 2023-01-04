The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time Wednesday since defeating the Chicago Bears in the home finale.

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media included center Frank Ragnow, fullback Jason Cabinda and guard Kayode Awosika.

DeShon Elliott, who has hinted on social media that he was planning on doing all he could to return this week, returned to practice.

Rookie cornerback Chase Lucas, who has battled injuries all throughout his rookie season, returned to practice at the team's facility, opening his 21-day evaluation window.

Head coach Dan Campbell said before practice the Packers were playing better than their first meeting against their rival at Ford Field.

"I just think they're running the ball a lot better," said Campbell. "I think they're leaning on it a little bit more, which in turn is always going to help. And then the receivers, there again, (Christian) Watson's a better player. He's gotten better. He's a young guy that's just continually got better every game. So that helps. 13 (Allen Lazard) is healthy. When he came back our last game, that was his first game back. ... He's somebody that I know (Aaron) Rodgers really relies on and he does a lot for him."

