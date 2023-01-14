Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating

NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?

NFL officials are yet again facing a large amount of skepticism and criticism regarding decisions made during the Seattle Seahawks' contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions needed the Rams to secure a victory over the Seahawks in order to have a chance to earn their way into the postseason.

Unfortunately, as supporters in Detroit watched angrily, officials missed multiple calls that aided the Seahawks in defeating the Rams, costing the Lions a chance to make the playoffs.

According to ESPN, "Multiple executives and coaches say the NFL needs to reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons."

Sources told ESPN that both the Rams and Lions were upset by the officiating.

"The Lions should be livid. It was an awful way for them to end their season," a source told ESPN.

Recall, a highly questionable running-into-the-kicker penalty was called on the Rams' Jonah Williams.

Several replays clearly show Williams was pushed into the Seahawks' punter, allowing Seattle to continue its drive, which resulted eventually in the game-tying field goal.

Unfortunately, a league official shared with ESPN the official who tossed the flag did not have the proper angle for him to see Williams was actually being blocked into Dickson.

Even more egregious, former Lions safety Quandre Diggs intercepted Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield in overtime.

Diggs clearly held the football out in what appeared to be a taunting gesture toward the Rams sideline.

Again, no call was made, and the Seahawks went on to win the game and secured their spot in the postseason when Detroit defeated the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Per Schefter's report, "One source told ESPN this week that the NFL must do a better job of screening, hiring and training its officials; the league can't have games in which teams' seasons are on the line and have questionable and impactful calls, such as the ones in the Rams-Seahawks Week 18 game."