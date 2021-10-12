ESPN Broadcaster Trolls Detroit Lions

Steve Levy added salt to the wounds of Detroit Lions fans at the end of the Colts-Ravens game on Monday Night Football.

As if being a supporter of the Detroit Lions is not challenging enough.

With their latest 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions became the first team in NFL history to lose on a successful field goal of over 50-yards twice in the same season.

Have the Lions now also become an adjective to describe heartbreaking losses?

At the conclusion of a tough Indianapolis Colts loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Steve Levy of ESPN levied a description of the loss that should sting all of Detroit.

"The Colts, kind of a Lions kinda loss," Levy said, as the Ravens came from behind to defeat the Colts, 31-25 in overtime.

At one point, the Ravens were trailing 25-9 with 12:04 remaining in the game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his stellar play, as he tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews to cut into the Colts lead.

On the next Colts possession, Calais Campbell came up with a block of Rodrigo Blankenship’s kick to give Baltimore another opportunity for the comeback.

Jackson went 37-for-43 with 442 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Andrews finished his stellar evening with 11 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

