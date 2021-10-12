    • October 12, 2021
    ESPN Broadcaster Trolls Detroit Lions

    Steve Levy added salt to the wounds of Detroit Lions fans at the end of the Colts-Ravens game on Monday Night Football.
    As if being a supporter of the Detroit Lions is not challenging enough. 

    With their latest 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions became the first team in NFL history to lose on a successful field goal of over 50-yards twice in the same season. 

    Have the Lions now also become an adjective to describe heartbreaking losses? 

    At the conclusion of a tough Indianapolis Colts loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Steve Levy of ESPN levied a description of the loss that should sting all of Detroit. 

    "The Colts, kind of a Lions kinda loss," Levy said, as the Ravens came from behind to defeat the Colts, 31-25 in overtime. 

    At one point, the Ravens were trailing 25-9 with 12:04 remaining in the game.

    Quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his stellar play, as he tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews to cut into the Colts lead. 

    levi5

    Levi Onwuzurike Impressed Coaching Staff against Vikings

    Head coach Dan Campbell reviewed the performance of Levi Onwuzurike and other Detroit Lions rookies against the Vikings.

    jon5

    NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

    The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with head coach Jon Gruden.

    goff5

    Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

    Dan Campbell expressed desire to improve confusing aspects of offense moving forward.

    On the next Colts possession, Calais Campbell came up with a block of Rodrigo Blankenship’s kick to give Baltimore another opportunity for the comeback. 

    Jackson went 37-for-43 with 442 passing yards and four touchdown passes. 

    Andrews finished his stellar evening with 11 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

    colts5

    colts5
