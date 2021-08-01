T.J. Hockenson Disrespected in Latest Madden 22 Ratings
This week, EA Sports rolled out their Madden 22 NFL ratings. While center Frank Ragnow certainly earned his 88 rating, one rating has left many supporters of the Detroit Lions scratching their head.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is entering his third seasion, is only the ninth-ranked tight end with an 85 overall rating.
In 2020, Hockenson had a 77 overall rating. He was able to build upon his rookie season, as he recorded 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.
This season, it is expected that Hockenson and new signal-caller Jared Goff will quickly form a connection, thus allowing Hockenson to produce at an even higher level than last year.
“Hock’s got to be able to block, but I think Hockenson can be a real mismatch in the pass game," head coach Dan Campbell said. "That’s really where I think he can excel, and you can feel Jared (Goff) wants to go to him now. He sees it. So, I do see that rapport.”
Top 10 Detroit Lions ratings on EA Sports Madden 22
- Center Frank Ragnow -- 88
- Tight end T.J. Hockenson -- 85
- Defensive lineman Michael Brockers -- 82
- Outside linebacker Trey Flowers -- 81
- Punter Jack Fox -- 80
- Linebacker Jamie Collins -- 79
- Wide receiver Tyrell Williams -- 79
- Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara -- 79
- Running back D'Andre Swift -- 78
- Left tackle Taylor Decker -- 78
Rookie ratings
- Offensive lineman Penei Sewell --75
- Defensive end Levi Onwuzurike -- 71
- Nose tacke Alim McNeill -- 71
- Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu -- 67
- Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 67
- Linebacker Derrick Barnes -- 66
- Running back Jermar Jefferson -- 64