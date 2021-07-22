Evaluating Trey Flowers' Chances of Making Pro Bowl in 2021

Can defensive end Trey Flowers make the Pro Bowl for the Detroit Lions in 2021?

Trey Flowers is entering his third season playing with the Detroit Lions organization.

After signing a five-year, $90 million contract back in 2019, Flowers has seen a dip in his production, and then he battled injuries all of last season.

In 2018, Flowers recorded 7.5 sacks, a career high, under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots.

In two seasons with Detroit, he has recorded a total of nine sacks.

In 2020, Flowers recorded 22 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His season was unfortunately cut short due to injury.

“I had actually fractured my forearm,” Flowers revealed at the end of the 2020 season. “I went to do a rip move against an offensive tackle inside and I hit his elbow, and I had a fracture in my forearm.”

Does Flowers have the potential to significantly boost his productivity working in new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's 3-4 base scheme?

One Lions reporter is projecting that Flowers will have an opportunity to rebound to secure a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Matt Dery, Locked on Lions host, is placing Flowers on his list of five Lions who have an opportunity to make the Pro Bowl the first time.

"I'm hopeful that this year is the year where Trey Flowers brings something to the table in a big way," Dery explained. "He's 28-years-old and he's still in his prime. He's got Romeo (Okwara) on the other side that you know is going to be here. Flowers has that championship pedigree from his days in New England and he's fully healthy. And if there's one thing we know about Trey Flowers, good guy that wants to do well and works hard."

Dery added, "Wouldn't it be great to have Okwara on one side with 10-11 sacks and Trey and the other side with 9.5-10 sacks, a high PFF grade and everybody's going crazy and saying, "Man, this is where the Lions defense didn't do it right in the past." Trey Flowers playing for Todd Walsh, the new D-line coach, comes into his own. He's got a chance."

