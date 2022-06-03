Skip to main content

Odds Jameson Williams Starts 2022 Season on PUP List

Detroit Lions may have to wait for the 2022 debut of wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The Detroit Lions do not have plans to rush the return of rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams

Williams, 21, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Alabama's final game of the 2021 season, a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff finale. 

One of the biggest questions heading into the season will be when Williams actually should make his NFL debut. 

By all accounts, the Lions are going to take each and every precaution to ensure the No. 12 overall pick returns when he is fully healthy and ready to contribute. 

“I don’t want to speak on it, and say come whatever month I say, you guys come back with, ‘Hey, Brad I thought you said so.’ But I will say this, with all the medical reports that we have, all the information we have from a medical standpoint, we feel very good with where we expect him to be able to return," general manager Brad Holmes said on the first evening of the 2022 NFL Draft. "Obviously, there’s football shape and stuff like that that goes into it. We take all of that into account. But I don’t want to make a specific statement on a timetable right now at this second, but we’ve had a ton of discussion. We feel good and think that he can return.” 

If Williams is not able to hit the field by the time the start of the season rolls around, he could be placed on the physically unable to perform list. 

As a result, he would be forced to miss at least the first six games and would be prevented from practicing with the team until October.

Detroit's coaching staff would not want to keep him on the active roster if he could not help the team, thus making the PUP list a realistic option. 

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained to reporters just how challenging it would be for Williams to be available by the start of the season. 

"That’s a real struggle for us is to get him back, to get him healthy, and then (play) as many reps as possible with the quarterbacks so that we know exactly where he’s going to be, we can anticipate the throw," Johnson explained. "That’s the one thing that (Jared Goff experienced) naturally with Josh (Reynolds) coming from their days in L.A., so yeah, it may take a little bit of time."

For many players coming off of an injury, returning to the field and getting acclimated involves more than just the physical aspect. 

The mental aspect of the game and getting comfortable pushing the body to its limits comfortably without fear of getting injured again is a hurdle many athletes need time to overcome. 

"I think we have a good vision for how we want to use him, though, and right now our biggest issue with him, the mental," Johnson said. "We got to continue to load him up and let this thing sink in."

Williams has said all along he believes he will be ready by training camp. 

The date of his injury was Jan. 10, 2022. Being available eight to nine months after a major surgery would represent the best case scenario for all parties involved. 

It has been projected by many analysts that the speedy wideout would miss at least some time at the beginning of the season. 

Considering all variables involved, there is a 60 percent chance Williams will start the 2022 season on the PUP list. 

