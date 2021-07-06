Everson Griffen 'Desperate' to Play for Minnesota Vikings

Defensive end Everson Griffen wants to play in the NFC North in 2021.

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen is still seeking a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The 33-year-old remains a free agent in search of a team ahead of the upcoming season.

In October of 2020, former Lions general manager Bob Quinn gave up a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Griffen.

While in Detroit, he racked up 3.5 sacks, and totaled 15 pressures in seven games. Griffen carried the second-highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade on the team.

NFL writer Sean Borman reported via Twitter, “Paul Allen on KFAN said DE Everson Griffen ‘desperately wants to come back to the Minnesota #Vikings.' ... Allen also mentioned Griffen still has people in his corner with the team."

According to The Spun, "Griffen is still a free agent. The Vikings are in need of a defensive end. If Cousins and Minnesota are willing to put Griffen’s previous comments behind them, a signing would make sense. Griffen would love to return to the Vikings."

At the beginning of the year, Griffen posted unflattering comments online about the Vikings current signal-caller. He has since expressed his regret at making those comments and would welcome a return back to Minnesota.

He recorded a total of 74.5 sacks during his time with the Lions NFC North rival, which is the fourth-most in Vikings franchise history.

