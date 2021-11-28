Skip to main content
    Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Detroit Lions on Sunday

    A Sunday without the Detroit Lions might not be such a bad thing.
    After enjoying quality football the past couple of days, many supporters of the Detroit Lions can be thankful for at least one thing. 

    The team cannot embarrass or disappoint anyone on Sunday. 

    With the team having lost to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, fans can enjoy the slate of NFL games without having to observe sloppy and disorganized play for four quarters. 

    "Woke up knowing they couldn't ruin my Sunday," a fan posted on social media. 

    "Happy Lions free Sunday everyone," another celebrated. 

    Simply put, the 0-10-1 football team does not have many redeeming qualities. 

    When head coach Dan Campbell held his introductory press conference, he fired up supporters with the idea of "biting kneecaps" and battling adversity. 

    "When you punch us back, we're going to smile at you. And when you knock us down, we're going to get up and on the way up, we're going to bite a kneecap off," Campbell said. 

    Unfortunately, after numerous tough losses, it appears Campbell and Co. are on their way to a winless 2021 season. 

    What has been more disheartening is the glaring disorganization, constant miscommunication and lack of consistent high-level game management that has infuriated supporters. 

    Taking back-to-back timeouts, and then still not being able to execute or scheme properly to defend against the Bears' offense on third down all but ended the game on Thanksgiving. 

    So, at least for one last Sunday, fans do not have to be subjected to Lions' football -- known for chaos, hilarity and a comedy of errors instead of a winning brand of football. 

