Everyone Is Saying Jets QB Zach Wilson 'Had That Dawg In Him'

The NFL world reacts to comments made by Zach Wilson's ex-girlfriend.

Everyone has been saying the same thing about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after his ex-girlfriend posted a comment on social media about his love life. 

According to The Spun, "The second-year quarterback of the New York Jets has been accused of having a relationship with his mom's best friend. The accusation came from his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile." 

Wilson's former girlfriend accused Wilson of being the real "homie hopper" in response to those commenting on her moving on and reportedly dating Wilson's former best friend, Dax Milne. 

After offseason workouts concluded, several of his teammates have commented publicly that Wilson already appears like a different quarterback. 

"My guy came back with a little more swag," offensive tackle George Fant said of Wilson, per NFL.com. "He's ready to go, man."

USATSI_17652459_168388382_lowres

Wilson started 13 games his rookie season in New York after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick. 

He completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is hoping that Wilson's issues with inaccuracy and taking unnecessary risks will be lessened now that he has spent a season learning the Jets offense. 

It is uncertain if the rumors are indeed true, but the talented quarterback is now dating Nicollette Dellanno.

