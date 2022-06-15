Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Golden Tate Playing Baseball

The Detroit Tigers could sure use some reliable hitting.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is now giving baseball a shot.

After a productive 11-year NFL career, the talented wide receiver wanted to pursue a long-time passion following his playing days.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in a statement released. “As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

Tate, 33, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2010. After being part of a Super Bowl winning team, Detroit was the next destination.

After signing as a free agent back in 2014, Tate spent 4.5 seasons Motown. He recorded 416 receptions for 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“Having an elite athlete around, one who’s competed on the world’s biggest sports stage, is special. His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents," team owner Matt Acker said. "We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League, and for Golden.”

The Detroit Tigers are struggling mightily this season, posting a disappointing record of 24-37.

Among the many ills of the struggling baseball team is the unprecedented offensive slump many members of the roster are in.

Tate played centerfield on Tuesday and actually went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

