Skip to main content

Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Golden Tate Playing Baseball

The Detroit Tigers could sure use some reliable hitting.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is now giving baseball a shot. 

After a productive 11-year NFL career, the talented wide receiver wanted to pursue a long-time passion following his playing days.  

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in a statement released. “As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

Tate, 33, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2010. After being part of a Super Bowl winning team, Detroit was the next destination. 

After signing as a free agent back in 2014, Tate spent 4.5 seasons Motown. He recorded 416 receptions for 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

sewell5

Hank Fraley: Lions Offensive Linemen 'Can Be a Special Group'

The Detroit Lions offensive line is expected to be a strength in 2022.

1 hour ago
gilbert5

5 Remaining Free Agents for Lions to Target

Read more on the five free agents the Detroit Lions should target before the start of training camp.

3 hours ago
funchess5

Lions Sign TE Devin Funchess

The Detroit Lions have filled one of their roster holes by adding a new tight end.

17 hours ago

“Having an elite athlete around, one who’s competed on the world’s biggest sports stage, is special. His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents," team owner Matt Acker said. "We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League, and for Golden.”

The Detroit Tigers are struggling mightily this season, posting a disappointing record of 24-37.

Among the many ills of the struggling baseball team is the unprecedented offensive slump many members of the roster are in.

Tate played centerfield on Tuesday and actually went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Here is a sample o the reaction of fans wishing the Tigers could find a batter who could actually get on base regularly. 

sewell5
News

Hank Fraley: Lions Offensive Linemen 'Can Be a Special Group'

By Vito Chirco1 hour ago
gilbert5
News

5 Remaining Free Agents for Lions to Target

By Christian Booher3 hours ago
funchess5
News

Lions Sign TE Devin Funchess

By John Maakaron17 hours ago
ilitch5
News

Where's The Money For Carlos Correa?: Fans React to New NFL Sponsor

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
hutchinson5
News

Todd Wash on Aidan Hutchinson: He's a 'Better Athlete' Than Expected

By Christian BooherJun 14, 2022
williams5
News

Jameson Williams Was Receiver Antwaan Randle El Wanted All Along

By Vito ChircoJun 14, 2022
malcolm5
Podcasts

Why LB Malcolm Rodriguez Is a 'Joy to Coach'

By John MaakaronJun 14, 2022
joseph5
News

Safety Kerby Joseph Has 'Innate Ability to Get His Hands on the Ball'

By John MaakaronJun 14, 2022