Ex-Lions Scaring Free Agents Away from Lions

Detroit may have missed out on targeted free agents due to the negative comments made from former Lions.

The newly acquired class of free agents has been criticized by some for containing too many ex-Patriots.

Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett expressed his thoughts on the Lions latest moves Thursday and included this interesting piece of information:

"As for the abundance of ex-Patriots on this defense, it’s a running joke — New England Midwest. But it also makes you wonder how hard it is for the Lions to lure free agents with Patricia and Quinn in potential lame-duck years, and with enough disgruntled ex-Lions spread across the league that one agent told me this week one of those players was successfully scaring free agents away from Detroit."

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Everything has been imitated.

From interactions with the media to the "Patriot Way" culture being instilled throughout the Lions' Allen Park practice facility, Detroit has become the New England of the Midwest.

What has yet to be imitated, though, is the ability to adapt to anything.

Many do not find their time in Detroit enjoyable. Patricia's style has and will wear on many.

Trey Flowers is a known supporter of Patricia and the regime. He expressed during the season that he was able to effectively understand the message being delivered while avoiding caring about how it was delivered.

"I know where he (Patricia) came from, and I understand his style," Flowers commented. "It's kind of one of those deals ... it could be considered tough love. Somebody taught me to pay attention to the message and not how it's delivered."

Flowers added, "Everybody's different in how they express themselves. For me, I understand his passion, the type of attitude that he has, his expectations and his standards. That standard of excellence ... that is him all the way. How much he puts into it. How much sacrifice he has put into it. For me, I understand that."

For others, it is a reason to avoid the organization completely. Time will tell if these recent moves will help the team in the long-run.

In the meantime, the critics are becoming louder and are willing to share with other NFL athletes what really goes on behind closed doors in Allen Park.