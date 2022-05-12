Should the Detroit Lions consider acquiring Baker Mayfield following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season?

The asking price for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may be still too high for the majority of National Football League teams.

With Mayfield set to earn near $19 million in 2022, teams have the upper hand knowing the Browns are looking to unload his contract.

The team made a massive financial commitment this offseason to quarterback DeShaun Watson, thus making Mayfield's future all but over in Cleveland.

According to Jeff Risdon of LionsWire, who has covered Mayfield extensively, "I’ve seen what the good Baker Mayfield is capable of. That Baker Mayfield has a higher ceiling than anyone would reasonably expect for (Jared) Goff anymore."

While most believe the asking price will be too high unless the Browns take on a significantly larger portion of Mayfield's contract as part of a potential trade.

Many teams are likely awaiting the news that Mayfield has been released prior to making any decisions on bringing him to their organization.

"The time for Detroit to consider Mayfield is after the 2022 season," Risdon explained. "At this point, it seems highly unlikely another NFL team pays Mayfield beyond the coming year. If the Lions decide they need to move on from Goff, Mayfield should be one of the primary options. But before that time, that ship needs to remain out to sea."

The Lions recently released practice squad quarterback Steven Montez earlier this week.

Currently, the Lions are prepared to enter the 2022 season with the same three signal-callers that were on the 53-man active roster last season, including Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough.

