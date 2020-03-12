AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison spoke out on twitter Wednesday in a series of posts. 

The veteran defensive tackle answered several questions from fans wondering why the defense struggled mightily in 2019 and his thoughts on being released suddenly. 

"The Detroit lions just wasn’t a good fit for me so I had to move on. The extension wasn’t what y’all think it was. I’ll speak more on it when I retire..no need to now. My teammates know what happened," Harrison tweeted.

Reaction from fans ranged from highly supportive to critical of Harrison sharing his thoughts about his contract and the organization.  

Detroit will now be tasked with replacing a significant portion of its defensive line, as the team could also move on from Mike Daniels and A’Shawn Robinson.

Harrison was traded to the Lions during the 2018 season by the New York Giants.

His impact on the Lions' defense was felt almost immediately along the defensive line. Detroit's run-blocking instantly improved once Harrison arrived.

Unfortunately, a season ago, he was unable to replicate his early success in Detroit.

He struggled with injuries throughout 2019, and expressed that he was seriously considering his options following a disappointing campaign.

The toll of playing hurt caught up with Harrison, who had to wipe away tears on several occasions during his talk with reporters following Detroit's season-ending loss to Green Bay.

"My mind is saying yes, but my body is saying no," Harrison said in reference to the possibility of him returning for 2020.

Here are some of the responses to Harrison's twitter thread:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

Denver Broncos are not likely to retain defensive end Shelby Harris. Read why he could be a fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

broncofan55555

Should Lions Be Traveling All Over the Country Amid CoronaVirus Scare?

Lions appear to be operating like normal as scouts, personnel travel to pro days

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier's 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

paisty

All Lions: Who Could Replace Graham Glasgow?

Here's a look at the latest Lions news and notes from around the web for Wednesday, March 11

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Could OG Andrus Peat Be a Viable Replacement for Graham Glasgow?

Logan Lamorandier opines regarding whether OG Andrus Peat would be a viable replacement for Graham Glasgow

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Seriously Consider Drafting QB Jalen Hurts?

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been steadily moving up draft boards. Should the Lions draft him on Day two?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Guide to Free Agency

Our Rachel Marie provides her dos and don'ts for the Lions as they get ready for the start of NFL free agency a week from today

rachelmariesports

Draft Profile: Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels

Logan Lamorandier profiles Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels in his latest draft profile

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lionsmain

Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

Many draft analysts have reverted back to Lions selecting CB Jeff Okudah in latest round of mock drafts

John Maakaron

by

Chief Peshwego