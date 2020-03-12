Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Former Detroit Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison spoke out on twitter Wednesday in a series of posts.

The veteran defensive tackle answered several questions from fans wondering why the defense struggled mightily in 2019 and his thoughts on being released suddenly.

"The Detroit lions just wasn’t a good fit for me so I had to move on. The extension wasn’t what y’all think it was. I’ll speak more on it when I retire..no need to now. My teammates know what happened," Harrison tweeted.

Reaction from fans ranged from highly supportive to critical of Harrison sharing his thoughts about his contract and the organization.

Detroit will now be tasked with replacing a significant portion of its defensive line, as the team could also move on from Mike Daniels and A’Shawn Robinson.

Harrison was traded to the Lions during the 2018 season by the New York Giants.

His impact on the Lions' defense was felt almost immediately along the defensive line. Detroit's run-blocking instantly improved once Harrison arrived.

Unfortunately, a season ago, he was unable to replicate his early success in Detroit.

He struggled with injuries throughout 2019, and expressed that he was seriously considering his options following a disappointing campaign.

The toll of playing hurt caught up with Harrison, who had to wipe away tears on several occasions during his talk with reporters following Detroit's season-ending loss to Green Bay.

"My mind is saying yes, but my body is saying no," Harrison said in reference to the possibility of him returning for 2020.

Here are some of the responses to Harrison's twitter thread: