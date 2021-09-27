Lions Fans Show No Mercy to Sheila Ford Hamp and It's Not Fair

Detroit Lions fans boo Sheila Ford Hamp at halftime of the team's Week 3 contest with the Baltimore Ravens.

It was supposed to be a celebration of an achievement that very few National Football League players accomplish.

Instead, what transpired at Ford Field during halftime of the Week 3 contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions turned into a chaotic and awkward display of anger, rage and frustration from a fanbase towards an owner.

I get it.

I can understand why certain fans of the Detroit Lions have disdain for the organization.

The team has been perennial losers, and the perception has been that ownership has driven away several of the team's best players, due to financial reasons or reasons other than football.

For Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, the fans' resounding expression of their feelings towards her, her team and the organization could not go unnoticed.

She graciously attempted to host Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, to honor his career and his accomplishments in front of his fans.

Despite the ongoing financial feud involving the $1.6 million signing bonus that the team asked to be returned, Johnson agreed to receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring and to speak to the crowd of Lions fans at Ford Field.

But, instead, the culmination of years-long frustration and current anger toward the Ford family spilled out and ruined the ceremony.

“Calvin,” Hamp tried to continue as the crowd booed loudly, “witnessing your amazing career was an honor and a privilege, and my family and I want to thank you for all you’ve done for the Detroit Lions and the many memories you’ve given our fans.”

That seemed to only anger the fans more, as the boos increased and very likely cut short the entire presentation.

Even Johnson attempted to quell the tension of the fans to no avail.

The monetary dispute between Johnson and the organization certainly played a part in why the anger boiled over, but it is no secret the fans of Detroit are not fond of the Ford family.

The frustration of the fans should not have been directed toward an owner who expressed this offseason that there were several changes that needed to be made within the organization.

Ford Hamp is not oblivious to the struggles of the organization and to all the negative vibes that have permeated the organization.

By stating her desire to want to change the organization, Detroit's near 70-year-old principal owner admitted the franchise's faults and expressed a desire to change them.

The transparency of the football team has been a complete 180 degree turn from where the former regime had taken things to, where a veil of secrecy was the order of the day.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell understands the culture and frustration like nobody else coming into this situation could have.

After a crushing loss to the Ravens, Campbell told reporters postgame he could see progress in his team.

"If you really want to sharpen a sword -- you want something elite -- you’ve got to put it under a lot of heat and a lot of pressure, and that’s what we’re under right now. I think we’re going to come out the other end pretty good out of this. We just can’t get discouraged. We can’t stop continuing to believe and fight, because I see where it’s going. I can see it.”

Ford Hamp can see it, as well.

In order for this new culture and rebuild to work, fans need to buy in, as well.

The display at Ford Field was unfortunate and not the Detroit I know.

The fans I know are the ones who show up every week to support the local football team and to cheer on the players on the roster.

Showing and expressing frustration has always been a part of sports. But, on this occasion, it wasn't fair to the person on the receiving end.