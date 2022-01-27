Skip to main content

Brett Favre Has 'Gut' Feeling on Aaron Rodgers' Future

Could Aaron Rodgers have played his last game in Green Bay?

The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be among the key offseason NFL storylines following the conclusion of the playoffs. 

Ex-Packers quarterback Brett Favre has now weighed in on what he believes Rodgers choice will be. 

During a radio interview on WNSP-FM in Alabama, Favre revealed he believes 2021 was the final season Rodgers plays for the Packers

"Where do the Packers go from here? That's a good question. I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay," Favre said. "I don't know that for certain, it's just a gut feeling. He may try his hand somewhere else."

Several Hall of Fame quarterbacks who played extensively with one franchise ended up finishing their careers elsewhere. 

"It's not uncommon for a guy to switch teams after a long productive career somewhere else," Favre said.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee" show, the 38-year-old quarterback indicated he would make his decision known prior to the start of free agency that takes place in March. 

"Everything is definitely on the table," Rodgers told McAfee. "There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, but I understand that my decision does impact a number of other people's decisions, and I wanna be very sensitive to that. And so I will make a decision sooner rather than later."

Rodgers has indicated that he speaks periodically with his former teammate, who offered what he would tell Rodgers if he was asked for advice. 

"My advice would be, if your gut is telling you, 'I want to try my hand somewhere else. It's kind of gotten stale here or stagnant or numb or whatever the feeling is, then go give it a try,'" Favre explained. "I think sometimes, it's reinvigorating."

