Q&A: Ifeatu Melifonwu Dealing With 'Speed Bumps' in 2022

In his second NFL season playing with the Detroit Lions, defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu has only played five defensive snaps in 2022, as his role has been primarily on special teams in the two games he has appeared in this year.

Out of 22 games the young defensive back was eligible to play in, he has appeared in nine games through the first two years of his career.

He has battled multiple injuries and has not been able to consistently practice, missing practice on Thursday this week, as he deals with an ankle injury.

The coaching staff has decided to switch the 23-year-old to play safety, after playing cornerback his rookie season.

He has seen rookie safety Kerby Joseph earn a bulk of the playing time when Tracy Walker went down with a season-ending injury.

Here is the conversation that Melifonwu had with All Lions discussing the ups and downs of life in the NFL, following practice this week.

*Questions and responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

How was your bye week?

Ifeatu Melifonwu: It was pretty good to get away from football for a little bit, relax, reflect. So it was good.

Anything you missed out on that you’ve been wanting to catch up on that you were able to do over the bye week?

Melifonwu: I saw my family, I saw my brother. And then, for the most part, I just kind of relaxed.

At this point, how have you adjusted to the NFL and how is your second year going?

Melifonwu: How would I assess it? I feel like there’s been a lot of speed bumps, that’s how I would say it is so far. Just kind of speed bumps. I’m still along the path, but there’s just a lot of speed bumps right now.

Mentally speaking, how do you feel you’ve handled it? Obviously, in football, there are ups and downs so how do you feel you’ve handled them?

Melifonwu: Mentally I feel like I’ve handled it pretty well. I feel like I easily could have checked out. I feel like that happens a lot with some people, but I feel like mentally I’m doing the best I can. I think I have good people around me, good teammates, family around me that helps keep me grounded. So I think I’ve dealt with it pretty well.

How has the loss of safety Tracy Walker III impacted the defense?

Melifonwu: Tracy was just, I mean, it was a big loss just because, you know, (he was) a good teammate. Captain, obviously. Everyone, we respect him, vocal leader. So I mean, it was a loss, but everyone’s done their part to step up as well.

Do you feel as though you have a new opportunity as a result of the injury?

Melifonwu: Yeah, for sure. Like I said, regardless of those speed bumps, when I am out there it’s a chance for me to show exactly what I can do.

This week, we’ve seen a change in practice intensity. Do you get the sense that the defense is working to rebound from the struggles in the first five games?

Melifonwu: I feel like we always have a sense of wanting to improve. So, I feel like we’re just doing whatever we can to improve. Whether that’s increasing the intensity at practice or just locking in more on the details.

What are your goals for your second year as a pro?

Melifonwu: My goal was just to improve mentally on the game. I feel like last year I was just learning a lot of different positions and it was kind of a lot just coming into the league. So, improve mentally. And then one of my goals was just to stay focused and to stay healthy. But, I haven’t been able to do that so far. But, I just stay on the path to recovery. And that’s about it.

What are your thoughts on playing multiple positions? Between safety and corner, which do you prefer playing and which do you think is more suited to your skill set?

Melifonwu: Yeah, I mean what I like more personally, probably corner because that’s what I’ve been playing my whole career. But, when it comes to just playing different positions, I’ll just do what the team asks me to do. I basically just do what the coaches tell me to do that helps the team.

What stands out about the Cowboys on film?

Melifonwu: Good, definitely a good team, good organization. I feel like they just know how to win, but I feel like we’re just focused on us and what we need to do, like the corrections we need to make, to clean up some things. So, I feel like a lot of the focus, you know, watching tape on them, but a lot of the focus is on us as well.