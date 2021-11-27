5 Draft Prospects to Watch in Ohio State-Michigan Game

On Saturday at The Big House, the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes will do battle in "The Game" for the 117th time.

Michigan owns a 58-51-6 head-to-head record against the Buckeyes. Yet, Ohio State has beaten the Wolverines eight straight times and in 16 of the last 19 contests dating back to 2000.

As usual, there is an immense amount of talent on both teams. Here are five players the Detroit Lions should scout from the two schools during the latest edition of the highly-anticipated matchup at Michigan Stadium Saturday.

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder has been one of the best pass rushers in the nation all year long. The Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child High School product has already recorded 9.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss on the season, including three tackles for loss and three sacks each just a couple of weeks ago in the Wolverines' victory at Penn State. He'd be a godsend for a Lions pass rush that is in dire need of a play-making force.

Michigan OLB David Ojabo

While Ojabo hasn't garnered as much attention or as many accolades as Hutchinson, he's still had himself a very productive 2021 season.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has posted a total of 10 sacks and 10 tackles for loss through nine games this season.

He's also rapidly risen up draft boards since the start of the season.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had this say to say about the redshirt sophomore just a couple weeks ago:

"Ojabo has been one of the most impressive newcomers in the country this season. He has flashed advanced pass-rush moves -- check out this spin on the right tackle for a strip sack against Indiana -- and his athletic traits pop on tape. While Ojabo needs to work on his all-around game, there’s a lot to like. He’s still young; he could develop into an elite edge rusher."

Ojabo and Hutchinson are two Michigan pass rushers that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should be watching all Saturday afternoon long.

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The Lions are in desperate need of wide receiver help. Subsequently, on Saturday, their eyes should be glued to Buckeyes senior wide receiver Chris Olave.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound speedster has recorded 848 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, including 140 yards and two scores a week ago against the Michigan State Spartans.

Here's a little excerpt from what Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network had to say about Olave's overall game:

"Olave’s route-running and releases will offer him a strong chance to translate to just about any passing system in the league—it will be more so a preference of whether or not Olave plays inside or outside depending on team by team preferences for measurables on the perimeter. Expectations for Olave should fall in line with some of the other successful rookies in recent years: an immediate impact on his new team once he finds out his landing spot."

As stated above, he'd be an immediate upgrade for an NFL team, especially for a wide receivers group that is as anemic as the Lions' bunch.

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Here's another receiver for the Lions' front-office brass to keep its eyes on throughout Saturday's contest.

The junior has caught 60 balls for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

Olave maybe has proven to be a more reliable pass-catcher, but Wilson would still add some value to a depleted Detroit receivers corps.

Michigan DB Daxton Hill

The 6-foot, 192-pounder has had a lot of hype since joining the Wolverines as a freshman back in 2019.

Teams don't always throw his way because of his status as a top-flight corner. However, he's still managed to amass two interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2021. Additionally, he's posted 3.5 tackles for loss, as well as a fumble recovery which came in Michigan's defeat of the Nittany Lions Nov. 13.

The Lions, even while equipped with some young corners, wouldn't do themselves any harm by adding Hill via the 2022 NFL Draft.