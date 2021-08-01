Five Players to Watch Week 2 of Detroit Lions Training Camp

With the acclimation period now over, the Detroit Lions can now look to Week 2 of NFL training camp.

Beginning Monday, pads come on and members of the roster can continue to gain the attention of their new head coach.

"You’re seeing everything. So a guy makes a couple of plays and they pop off to you, that’s probably a good thing," Dan Campbell said. "So, that’s what you’re trying to get and that’s what these guys need to be thinking is, ‘How can they get my attention by the way they play? I want the head coach to see me.’ Not just one play but, ‘Man, I noticed you today. Over and over and over.’ I think every day has its own evaluation to it, but as far as a deep dive, their day off is when we’ll hit our first big deep dive. ‘OK, we had our first four practices. What do these guys look like?’ We’ll go together as a staff, (General Manager) Brad (Holmes) and his staff, and we’ll just talk about it.”

Here are five players to watch this upcoming week of training camp:

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs

Jacobs is a rookie that has already caught the attention of coaches and his teammates.

He secured the first interception of camp, sending the defense into a frenzy after stifling the offense in end zone drills Saturday.

Jacobs has the opportunity to grow and learn from teammate Jeff Okudah, who is also looking to take strides forward in his career.

"Jerry is my young bull," Okudah told reporters. "I think we might be the same age, but he's still my young bull though. He's someone that I want to help bring along. I know as a rookie, a rookie cornerback, it's difficult. It's something I take personal, trying to help the rookie cornerbacks so that they can avoid some of the things I went through and make their path a little bit easier. It's already hard enough being a cornerback in this league."

Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Okudah has used the offseason to get right both mentally and physically.

For the second-year defensive back, his work has paid early dividends, as he has been energetic and has been observed breaking up multiple passes the first four days of camp.

The success of the secondary will go a long way in determining just how much the defense can improve in 2021.

In week two, Okudah will have the opportunity to match up against Tyrell Williams, who is projected to be Detroit's top receiver heading into the start of the NFL season.

"He's athletic. He's a first-round pick for a reason," Williams said. "He's making me better and I feel like I am making him better, so it's been fun. It's competitive and so am I. The same with Amani (Oruwariye). Amani, he's a really good cornerback. Going against those guys, no matter what side you are on, that's going to be challenging whatever route you got. That's been fun."

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Offensive lineman Penei Sewell

There has been plenty of intrigue already for the Lions latest first-round draft selection.

It is challenging to gain any sense of the progress Sewell has made since no pads were worn during the acclimation period.

This week, Sewell will get all he can handle daily matching up against outside linebacker Romeo Okwara.

“It’s about just taking it day-to-day and rep-to-rep because what can happen with those guys -- he’s got the talent, he’s got the ability -- is not to lose confidence," Campbell explained. "I think that’s a big thing because he’s going to have a couple of bad days. It’s just going to happen. It happens to the best of them. I think for him it is just take it in, ‘Why did it happen?’ How do you correct it? Why did it happen? How do you correct it? Move on to the next one."

Quarterback Jared Goff

Goff and the offense struggled at times during the acclimation period.

The one thing that many will be focusing on over the course of the next week is just how often the offense takes shot deep.

Attempts were made to throw it deep by the first-team offense, but Goff and his wideouts did not connect too often, as backup Tim Boyle was able to have more success throwing it down the field.

For Goff and the offense, getting on the same page and quickly will ease some of the early tensions of supporters who did not exactly get to see their starting quarterback light it up in person.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Outside linebacker Trey Flowers

Flowers will be using training camp to become more acclimated to Detroit's new 3-4 base defense.

While it will take getting used to for Flowers to drop back a little more, the coaching staff believes the veteran defensive lineman can grow into his new role over the next month.

"He’s doing a good job. It is a little new for him. It’s different, it is," Campbell said. "There are things I’m asking him to do that he hasn’t done. Here’s the beauty of Trey, he’s smart, he works his rear off, he’s adaptable, and he’s tough. To be able to play that outside defensive end, there is a little technique issue here, but he’s going to overcome and he’ll develop and grow and get into it. Some of the stuff where you’re dropping at times, it’s all new. Where he was from spring to now, it feels pretty good to watch him. He’s only going to get better the more reps he takes at it.”