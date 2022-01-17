Ex-Lions Quarterback Kellen Moore Part of Wild, Disappointing Dallas Cowboys Finish

The Dallas Cowboys called a quarterback draw late against the San Francisco 49ers, did not give themselves a chance to throw into the end zone.

The final play of the Dallas Cowboys season will be scrutinized for many years.

In a crucial drive late in the game, trailing 23-17, the Cowboys inexplicably decided to call a quarterback draw with 14 seconds remaining on the clock.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and supporters of the Cowboys were hoping to spike the football for a chance at one final play to toss it into the end zone.

Unfortunately, Dallas didn’t get the play off in time, as there was no time left on the clock.

“Have never seen that come down the way it came down, in terms of the collision between the umpire and the quarterback," Mike McCarthy said postgame. "I was told they were reviewing it, and that they were going to put time back on the clock, and the next thing I know, they’re running off the field."

Referee Alex Kemp announced to the stunned crowd the game had concluded with the Cowboys shockingly losing to the 49ers at At&T Stadium.

“It was like the whole day, it really was,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “It was a dogfight, hell of an atmosphere out here. I mean, the fans were nuts. It was everything we thought it was going to be. It was fun.”

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Moore has served as the Cowboys offensive coordinator since 2019. He played quarterback with the Lions from 2012-2014, but did not record a single stat during his tenure in Motown, as he served primarily as a backup.

In the end, the disappointing conclusion of the Cowboys season can also be attributed to the numerous mistakes and self-inflicted wounds that took place all game long.

“Guys just stepping up big in big key situations, that’s really what it was all day,” Garoppolo said. “Early on, we got it rolling with the offense and the defense just throughout the entire day. We got some dogs on our defense, man. It’s fun.”