Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Former Patriot Could Be Lions Next Defensive Coordinator

© Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
John Maakaron

When Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, he would regularly talk X's and O's with linebacker Jerod Mayo. 

Mayo was drafted by the Patriots tenth overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. 

He spent eight seasons in New England and was part of one Super Bowl winning squad.

When Mayo was hired to be the linebackers coach of the Patriots, Patricia had nothing but glowing compliments to share. 

The Patriots and Lions played in the preseason and Patricia's former employer was in town for joint practices with the Lions. 

Patricia was asked about Mayo and what he thought about his decision to enter the coaching world.

"I have a long, great history with Jerod. He's like a son to me," Patricia said at a preseason press conference. "I'm just excited for him and his family. I know he's working really hard. He's extremely smart. He was a great player when I had him and I know he's going to be a great coach."

Patricia had a feeling that Mayo could enter the coaching ranks following the end of his playing days just based upon how he conducted himself with the Patriots.

"When he was a player, he was that cerebral type of guy that you always had those conversations with about game-planning," Patricia said. "What are the calls and situations? How do we want to handle this, what would we do in those to take guys away? He was just kind of right there every step of the way."

"He would write down a lot of information," Patricia said. "He loves the game. So, I'm happy for him."

For more information, visit www.NFL.com and www.detroitlions.com

More: Lions Rookies in Line for Larger Roles

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Matt Patricia Get More Time in Detroit?

Brandon Justice
3 1

Recent trends point to Matt Patricia not being deserving of a third season as Lions head man

Video: Jeff Driskel Talks Preparation for Lions' Thanksgiving Day Clash with Bears

John Maakaron
1 0

Watch as Jeff Driskel addresses the media Tuesday ahead of the Lions' Thanksgiving Day clash with the Bears

Devon Kennard: 'I'm Tired of Losing, I Am Not a Loser'

John Maakaron
1 0

Watch as linebacker Devon Kennard discusses the challenges of losing and just staying focused on the next game ahead

Lions' Rookies in Line for Larger Roles

Logan Lamorandier
0

As injuries mount, plenty of Lions rookies are seeing more game action

Takeaways from Tuesday's Media Session

John Maakaron
0

These are the takeaways from Matt Patricia's Tuesday media session

Lamorandier: A Lions Boycott Will Yield Minimal Returns for Fans

Logan Lamorandier
1 0

Our Logan Lamorandier opines that a Lions boycott won't do the fans justice

Poll: Did General Manager Bob Quinn Make a Mistake Not Drafting Lamar Jackson?

John Maakaron
0

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the midst of an MVP season for the Ravens

Devon Kennard Expresses Support for Matt Patricia

Brandon Justice
0

Despite the Lions’ 2019 season being in shambles, veteran linebacker Devon Kennard continues to support his head coach

3 Takeaways from Redskins' 19-16 Defeat of Lions

John Maakaron
4 0

Lions play sloppy game against Redskins, and lose, 19-16

Justin Coleman: Going Vegan Helping with 'Injury Resistance'

John Maakaron
0

Lions cornerback Justin Coleman is currently on a vegan diet