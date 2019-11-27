Former Patriot Could Be Lions Next Defensive Coordinator

When Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, he would regularly talk X's and O's with linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Mayo was drafted by the Patriots tenth overall in the 2008 NFL Draft.

He spent eight seasons in New England and was part of one Super Bowl winning squad.

When Mayo was hired to be the linebackers coach of the Patriots, Patricia had nothing but glowing compliments to share.

The Patriots and Lions played in the preseason and Patricia's former employer was in town for joint practices with the Lions.

Patricia was asked about Mayo and what he thought about his decision to enter the coaching world.

"I have a long, great history with Jerod. He's like a son to me," Patricia said at a preseason press conference. "I'm just excited for him and his family. I know he's working really hard. He's extremely smart. He was a great player when I had him and I know he's going to be a great coach."

Patricia had a feeling that Mayo could enter the coaching ranks following the end of his playing days just based upon how he conducted himself with the Patriots.

"When he was a player, he was that cerebral type of guy that you always had those conversations with about game-planning," Patricia said. "What are the calls and situations? How do we want to handle this, what would we do in those to take guys away? He was just kind of right there every step of the way."

"He would write down a lot of information," Patricia said. "He loves the game. So, I'm happy for him."

