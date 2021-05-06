Lions Frank Ragnow Becomes Highest Paid Center in NFL

The Detroit Lions organization did not wait long to reward Frank Ragnow with a new contract extension.

Ragnow agreed to a 4-year extension, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL, according to ESPN.

Ragnow’s four-year extension is reportedly worth just under $70 million, per NFL Network. His average yearly salary will be $13.5 million per season.

General manager Brad Holmes made it clear following the draft that extending Ragnow would be a priority for the organization.

"It’s extremely important in terms of we already view him as a long-term piece. And he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way. He’s everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion," Holmes said. "I’ll never forget when it first got announced that I got the job, Frank, he reached out immediately. I told him, I said, ‘Man, huge fan of you. You play the game the right way.’ We’re not sitting back and waiting on that one.”

Corey Linsley was previously the highest-paid center in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers center signed a five-year, $62.5 million agreement back in March. The contract will pay Linsley $26 million over his first two seasons with his new team.

In 2019, Ragnow allowed just two sacks on 996 offensive snaps, and earned a 74.9 grade from Pro Football Focus -- ranking sixth among 38 qualified centers.

Last season, Ragnow did not allow a sack in 929 snaps, and only had three penalties called against him all season. He earned a PFF grade of 80.3.