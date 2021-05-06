Sports Illustrated home
Lions Frank Ragnow Becomes Highest Paid Center in NFL

Frank Ragnow is the highest paid center in the National Football League
The Detroit Lions organization did not wait long to reward Frank Ragnow with a new contract extension. 

Ragnow agreed to a 4-year extension, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL, according to ESPN

Ragnow’s four-year extension is reportedly worth just under $70 million, per NFL Network. His average yearly salary will be $13.5 million per season.

General manager Brad Holmes made it clear following the draft that extending Ragnow would be a priority for the organization. 

"It’s extremely important in terms of we already view him as a long-term piece. And he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way. He’s everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion," Holmes said. "I’ll never forget when it first got announced that I got the job, Frank, he reached out immediately. I told him, I said, ‘Man, huge fan of you. You play the game the right way.’ We’re not sitting back and waiting on that one.”

Corey Linsley was previously the highest-paid center in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers center signed a five-year, $62.5 million agreement back in March. The contract will pay Linsley $26 million over his first two seasons with his new team.

In 2019, Ragnow allowed just two sacks on 996 offensive snaps, and earned a 74.9 grade from Pro Football Focus -- ranking sixth among 38 qualified centers.

Last season, Ragnow did not allow a sack in 929 snaps, and only had three penalties called against him all season. He earned a PFF grade of 80.3.

