5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Super Wild Card Weekend

All Lions takes a look at five impending free agents the Detroit Lions should watch closely during "Super Wild Card Weekend."

The Detroit Lions came up just short of playing this weekend as part of the wild card round of the NFC playoffs.

Dan Campbell's team instead will be watching the events of "Super Wild Card Weekend" transpire at home.

So, what better time than now for Campbell and Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to start thinking about which players they would like to acquire this offseason.

Here are five impending free agents they should keep a close eye on this weekend.

LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Undoubtedly, Holmes & Co. will be looking to upgrade their 32nd-ranked defense this offseason. And, on top of their priority list will likely be adding a play-making linebacker that can patrol the middle of the field and anchor a defense. If the Lions go the free-agency route to acquire such a player, they should look no further than Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David.

David, who has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers since being drafted by the organization in 2012, has produced six consecutive seasons with at least 97 total tackles. He’s also recorded at least eight tackles for loss in five of his last six seasons, including 10 tackles for loss in 2022.

The Nebraska product also put together a productive ‘22 campaign. He suited up for every game, and amassed 124 total tackles, five passes defensed, three sacks and a forced fumble and fumble recovery each.

David could be nearing the end of his prime playing days, though – he turns 33 on January 23.

For the right price, however, I bet Holmes could look past that. Because the fact of the matter is David’s production hasn’t slowed down, and he’d provide a significant boost to Detroit’s mediocre linebacking unit.

If I were Holmes and knew I could land David with a two-year contract worth approximately $10 million a season, I’d rush to the phone to call David’s agent and get a deal done.

CB Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

The Lions’ cornerbacks had a shaky season in 2022.

Enter Peters, who would add a much-needed veteran presence to the youthful position group.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished the ‘22 regular season with an interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each and a sack.

Additionally, in 104 career games (103 starts), the two-time first-team All-Pro selection has accumulated 32 total interceptions, 822 interception return yards and six interception return touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the players that comprised Detroit’s cornerbacks room this past season have compiled a total of 17 career interceptions. Nine of those picks belong to impending free agent Amani Oruwariye, who was a major disappointment in 2022 (recorded zero interceptions in 14 games) and likely won't be brought back by Holmes this offseason.

Fair to say, Peters would provide an immediate upgrade to the Lions’ raw and inexperienced secondary.

Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

S Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals

Bates has been a consistently productive performer ever since being drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He's recorded at least one interception a season, and is coming off a regular season in which he compiled a career-best four picks, along with eight passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Bates will be only 26 come the start of next season, so he'd likely be pricey for Holmes & Co. However, in my opinion, acquiring Bates would be worth the investment for a Detroit defense in dire need of playmakers on the third level.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The local product would be a nice addition to Detroit's secondary.

Murphy-Bunting played his high school football at Clinton Township (Mich.) Chippewa Valley, and then played collegiately at Central Michigan University.

Not only would adding Murphy-Bunting be a nice PR move, but he'd also be a solid depth piece for the Lions' cornerbacks room.

The 2019 second-round pick of the Buccaneers is coming off a regular season in which he finished with two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble. He's recorded a forced fumble in each of his four NFL seasons, and has amassed at least one interception each year he's suited up in at least 12 games.

He'll also only be 26 come the start of the 2023 campaign.

If I'm Holmes, I'm definitely taking a hard look at Murphy-Bunting this offseason.

TE Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

The Lions could be in the market for a new No. 1 tight end this offseason. And, if so, they may as well entertain the idea of acquiring a tight end from their divisional foes in Minnesota.

I'm not talking about reuniting with T.J. Hockenson, either. Instead, I'm talking about inking Hockenson's backup Irv Smith to a contract this offseason.

Due to Hockenson's presence, it's not expected that the Vikings will be gung ho about bringing back the 2019 second-round selection.

Smith does have some game, though.

Most notably, he showcased it during the 2020 season. In 13 games in '20, he caught 30 balls for 365 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.2 yards per reception.

Smith is still in the prime of his career – he turns 25 next August – and shouldn't cost much more than $10 million a season. So, he won't come cheap, but he also won't be ridiculously expensive to sign.

Sure, Detroit could simply enter the 2023 campaign with the same trio of tight ends that it ended the 2022 season with: James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra and Brock Wright. I don't think the Lions' front office will do that, though, and it's why Detroit should strongly consider targeting Smith this offseason.