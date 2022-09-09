Skip to main content

Lions' Friday Injury Report: Frank Ragnow Questionable

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 1 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions are hoping the body of center Frank Ragnow feels ready to perform on Sunday

After head coach Dan Campbell informed reporters at the team's Allen Park practice facility prior to practice that the talented center would participate in drills, the 26-year-old lineman told reporters he felt practice went well on Friday. 

"Just caught up with Frank Ragnow in the locker room. Says he felt the groin pop halfway through  Wednesday's practice, and he feared the worst. But, (he) woke up Thursday feeling better than expected," Mlive beat writer Kyle Meinke posted on social media. 

One aspect the coaching staff must take into account is the communication among the linemen who will suit up and play Sunday. 

"That’s a huge thing upfront," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson this week. "There’s no question about it. But, I think one thing we’ve been able to do, we’ve accumulated so many reps over the course of walkthroughs and team periods in training camp that Coach (Hank) Fraley’s been able to give us different scenarios within practice or within walkthroughs. So, guys have some familiarity with what’s going on. It’s just yeah, there is a little bit of a gelling period there. So, that certainly is part of it. Who’s comfortable next to who? The communication factor is a huge thing. So, we’re all taking that into account.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

  • OG Tommy Kraemer (NP) -- Out
  • DL Levi Onwuzurike (NP) -- Out
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu (LP) -- Doubtful
  • C Frank Ragnow (LP) -- Questionable 
  • LB Julian Okwara (LP) -- Questionable 
  • DL John Cominsky (FP)
  • LB Chris Board (FP)
  • K Austin Seibert (FP)

