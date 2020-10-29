SI.com
NFL Rumor: NFC East Team Inquires About Trading for Kenny Golladay

John Maakaron

As the trade deadline draws near, NFL teams will now start contacting each other to inquire about the availability of certain players and to make trade offers.

According to a report from ESPN’s Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants inquired about the possibility of trading for wide receiver Kenny Golladay with the Lions.

“I had heard something about this last week. There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form," Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast. 

The likelihood of a deal taking place is quite low, a point that Raanan made himself due to the win-now mode the current Lions regime is in. 

Detroit's defense recently added veteran defensive end, Everson Griffen, via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Raanan adds, “Forget the fact that the Detroit Lions aren’t trading anybody right now. They’re trying to win. Matt Patricia’s trying to save his job. He’s not trading his best offensive weapon.”

Golladay has yet to secure a long-term contract extension with the team that drafted him in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In recent interviews promoting teaming up with Barry Sanders and Pepsi for fan giveaways, Golladay has expressed his desire to remain in Detroit his entire career. 

"I'm a loyal person, I wouldn't mind being here for the rest of my career," Golladay recently told WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

Comments (7)
No. 1-3
Hotdogman_27
Hotdogman_27

they should not because they need a top tier receiver like him in their line up and you never know if the draft picks the receive will fill in his gap

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Philly!!!! Tax em!!! I agree, 2 high draft picks and it's a done deal

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

If Lions can get back two high draft picks, they should seriously consider it. Otherwise, hang up the phone

