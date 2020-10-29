NFL Rumor: NFC East Team Inquires About Trading for Kenny Golladay

As the trade deadline draws near, NFL teams will now start contacting each other to inquire about the availability of certain players and to make trade offers.

According to a report from ESPN’s Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants inquired about the possibility of trading for wide receiver Kenny Golladay with the Lions.

“I had heard something about this last week. There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form," Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast.

The likelihood of a deal taking place is quite low, a point that Raanan made himself due to the win-now mode the current Lions regime is in.

Detroit's defense recently added veteran defensive end, Everson Griffen, via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Raanan adds, “Forget the fact that the Detroit Lions aren’t trading anybody right now. They’re trying to win. Matt Patricia’s trying to save his job. He’s not trading his best offensive weapon.”

Golladay has yet to secure a long-term contract extension with the team that drafted him in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In recent interviews promoting teaming up with Barry Sanders and Pepsi for fan giveaways, Golladay has expressed his desire to remain in Detroit his entire career.

"I'm a loyal person, I wouldn't mind being here for the rest of my career," Golladay recently told WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

More from SI All Lions:

How Marvin Jones Has Helped Jeff Okudah's Growth at Cornerback

Lions Down to Five 2021 Draft Picks

Grading the Everson Griffen Trade

How the Lions' Defense Has Evolved since Bye Week

Lions Trade for Defensive End Everson Griffen

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast