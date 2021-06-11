Ex-Lion Gilvanni Johnson: Bo Could Have Prevented Additional Assaults

Gilvanni Johnson played three games for the Detroit Lions back in 1987, after his collegiate career concluded at the University of Michigan.

The ex-Wolverines wide receiver and Birmingham, Ala., native played at the prestigious Big Ten university from 1982-86.

Unfortunately, Johnson has suffered in his adult life, reportedly being sexually assaulted by one-time Michigan team doctor Robert Anderson on more than a dozen occasions.

Johnson claims he informed legendary Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler, who served as U-M's head man from 1969 to 1989, after the second occurrence.

"If Bo had stopped Dr. Anderson after the first exam my freshman year, the rest of the assaults would never have happened," Johnson said. "If Bo had stopped Dr. Anderson before 1982, I would not have been victimized at all."

"Don't get me wrong, Bo was a good coach," Johnson further commented. "But, for me, in my remembrance of him at this point, is he allowed kids 17 or 18 years old to continue to be assaulted when he could have did something about it."

In a statement released on Thursday, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Regents addressed the latest allegations.

"Our sympathy for all of Anderson’s victims is deep and unwavering, and we thank them for their bravery in coming forward," the statement read. "We condemn and apologize for the tragic misconduct of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who left the University 17 years ago and died 13 years ago. We are committed to resolving their claims and to continuing the court-guided confidential mediation process."