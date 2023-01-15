Jared Goff, Taylor Decker Top Lions 2023 Salary-Cap Hits

The Detroit Lions are in a better position this offseason to address holes on their current roster.

According to Spotrac, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office have approximately $18 million in cap space heading into the offseason, which ranks 11th in the National Football League.

When asked at his season-ending media session, Holmes expressed he does not feel the team is "one" player away from making waves in the postseason.

"I still think we’ve got enough work to do," said Holmes. I wouldn’t put us in the ‘We’re one player away’ bucket'. And again, even like -- I don’t even know when that window comes. I don’t even know when that ‘one player away’ window comes. And if it does come, it doesn’t matter, because I’m going to still keep trying to get players.

"But there’s some areas that we’ll look at and address, and we’ll be wise and smart and strategic in how we add," Holmes explained further. "But again, we don’t just spend big on getting a high-price guy. It’s got to be the right fit, and it’s got to be the right guy. If it’s not the right guy, then it doesn’t matter what the outside world thinks."

Detroit is not saddled with many players commanding a significant amount of their financial resources.

In fact, by making tough decisions on three veterans, Holmes can add more than $20 million in cap space to sign free agents from other teams and Detroit's own free agents.

Moving on from Romeo Okwara, Michael Brockers and Halapoulivaati Vaitai puts Detroit in a very comfortable salary cap position.

Here is a list of the top 10 salary cap hits currently on the Lions' roster.