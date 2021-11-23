Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

    Golden Tate posts workout wearing Detroit Lions helmet Tuesday morning.
    Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate must be aware of the struggles of his former team and their receiving core. 

    On Tuesday morning, a workout video surfaced of Tate catching a football while donning a Detroit Lions helmet. 

    The Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, ensuring head coach Dan Campbell will not finish the season winless.

    Tate has certainly been paying attention to the plight of his former team, as he took to social media following Detroit's tie against the Steelers. 

    As Tate explained in the tweet, he doesn’t believe the team deserves what they are getting every week and he is sorry.

    In his career that spanned 11 years, Tate played with the Seattle Seahawks, Lions, Eagles and Giants.

    The veteran wideout has secured 695 career receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns.

    In his final season with the Giants, Tate only secured 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns. 

    Being it was his least productive season, Tate has remained unsigned throughout the 2021 season. 

    Could a reunion be in the works? 

    It certainly would not hurt to kick the tires on a player who is familiar with the

