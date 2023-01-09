Grades: Lions Take Over Lambeau Field

All Lions provides its positional group grades for the Lions' Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field and slayed the metaphorical dragon.

Spurned by a superb effort from several young players, the Lions stayed in the fight against the Green Bay Packers to land the knockout blow at the end. Though Dan Campbell’s team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks’ victory, it ensured its hated NFC North rivals would not take the NFC’s final postseason seed.

It’s the first time the Lions have finished a season with a winning record since 2017.

Here are the grades for each positional group, based on the performance of each group in the Lions’ 20-16 win.

Quarterback: B-

Jared Goff didn’t have his best stuff Sunday night, as he struggled with inaccuracy and underthrows. Still, he finished 23-of-34 for 224 yards.

He failed to lead DJ Chark on a third-down pass early in the second half, and misfired on a throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the opening quarter, with both having the potential to result in first downs.

There were positive moment from the signal-caller, though, too. He hit on a deep ball to Jameson Williams -- which was called back due to holding -- and made a superb throw, rolling left across his body, to wideout Kalif Raymond in the third quarter.

However, the signal-caller remained poised and confident in the clutch. On the team’s go-ahead drive, he completed all five of his passes, including a fourth-down conversion throw to DJ Chark.

Running backs: B+

Jamaal Williams etched his name into the record books, breaking Barry Sanders’ franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season. The sixth-year back scored his 16th rushing score of the year in the third quarter, and then the record-breaker to give his team the lead with under 6:00 to play.

Williams was the team’s leading rusher with 72 yards, but D’Andre Swift contributed both on the ground and through the air.

The young back delivered 25 yards rushing, and added 61 yards receiving on seven catches. He converted two first downs on Detroit’s go-ahead scoring drive, including an 11-yard run on a first down to move the team further into the red zone.

Swift also was on the receiving end of a lateral, on a well-executed hook-and-ladder play.

Justin Jackson added just one carry for two yards.

Wide receivers: B

St. Brown and Chark delivered in the clutch, as both made impactful plays when Detroit needed them most.

St. Brown, who finished with 49 yards on six catches, made an incredible tumbling catch in the fourth quarter that he secured between his legs. After preventing the ball from hitting the ground, he transferred the ball into his hands.

Chark, meanwhile, made two clutch fourth-down conversions, one each on the Lions’ final two drives. He finished with just 14 yards, but had the game-winning catch on fourth-and-2.

Kalif Raymond was the team’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 66 yards. He had a critical, over-the-shoulder grab in the third quarter that brought the offense to the 1-yard line, with Williams scoring the very next play.

Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Jameson Williams looked to make an impact and had a touchdown negated, as he burned the Packers' defense on a flea-flicker play that was called back due to holding.