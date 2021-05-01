Grading Lions' Selection of DT Alim McNeill

The Detroit Lions have made three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and have targeted three players who will spend the majority of their time in the trenches.

The latest, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, will be joining Levi Onwuzurike in Lions general manger Brad Holmes' initial draft class.

McNeill was utilized mostly as a nose tackle by the Wolfpack, and demonstrated an ability to consistently create a push along the interior of the defensive line.

His pass-rush ability was coveted by many teams in need of a solid defensive lineman, but he must improve against the run to become a full-time starter and remain in the league beyond his first contract.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 317 pounds, Detroit's first of two third-round picks has the size needed from an interior defensive lineman.

His ascension up many draft boards was due to his solid progression throughout his college career.

McNeill played at N.C. State from 2018-20, and recorded 77 tackles, 10 sacks, one interception and one touchdown.

As a junior, he was named an All-American by The Athletic and by Pro Football Focus.

"I think he’s going to line up between the guards. Between the left guard, right guard and over the center. He’ll be able to make plays on the interior," ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland said after McNeill was selected. "Not your pass-rush defensive tackle. More of a run-stopper. Maybe he can pick up some pass rush later on, but he can make an immediate impact in the run game."

McNeill joins John Atkins, Michael Brockers, Jashon Cornell, Da’Shawn Hand, Joel Heath, John Penisini, Kevin Strong, Nick Williams and Levi Onwuzurike as members of the Lions' revamped defensive line.

Grade: A-

Here's a look at Detroit's three remaining draft picks for 2021:

Round 3, Pick 38 (101 overall, via the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

