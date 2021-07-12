Grading Dan Campbell's Second Victory Coaching Miami Dolphins

Dan Campbell led the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back victories to start his tenure as the interim head coach.

Early in Dan Campbell's tenure as the interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins, the team did not look as lost as they did under former head coach Joe Philbin.

In rewatching the 12 games Campbell coached back in 2015, it is evident players bought it early and showcased enthusiasm in his first two games.

Against the Houston Texans, the offense was highly efficient and used an amazing first half to secure a 44-26 victory.

The win took the Dolphins back to .500 (3-3) and rejuvenated the fan base.

Miami took advantage of Houston in almost every single meaningful statistical category.

Offensively, Miami secured 503 total yards and averaged 8.5 yards per play.

When Campbell took the job in Detroit, he spoke of fundamental football, including an emphasis on the run.

On the ground, Miami averaged 7.1 yards per rush on the ground. Lamar Miller had 236 yards and did not even need to be utilized at all in the second half.

“All I know is they’re playing for one another and they’re playing at a high level right now,” Campbell said postgame. “You can just tell that they are playing for one another and that makes the biggest difference.”

Scoring 82 points in his first two games offensively definitely caught the attention of many pundits and analysts across the NFL.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill continued his solid play, as he broke Donovan McNabb's record for consecutive completions. He set the mark at 25 after completing his first 18 passes against Houston.

On the day, he went 18 of 19 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

Brian Hoyer of the Texans was sacked four times, as the Dolphins defense, led by Cameron Wake, won several key battles in the trenches.

The common theme following the game was how stunned many were at how the Dolphins looked like a 'brand new' football team.

If Campbell can recreate that same vibe in Detroit, his tenure could surprise many across the National Football League.

Grade: A+

