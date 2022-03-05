Grading LB Derrick Barnes' Rookie Season

Changing a culture with an NFL team means bringing in football players who want to win, and rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes clearly wanted to win (based on his game film from 2021).

Detroit management went out and traded up for the Purdue linebacker in the fourth round (No. 113 overall). Barnes ended up totaling 67 tackles, including four for loss, during the '21 campaign.

Some may think Barnes was not ready for the starting role by playing in only 39.26 percent of the snap count, but that is not what the game film said.

Barnes turned in one of the finest performances by a rookie linebacker I have ever seen in 40 years against Cincinnati. Barnes was all over the place, and he was one of the few bright spots in the Lions' 34-11 loss to the eventual AFC champions.

Barnes' lower snap count in 2021 was a coaching decision. It had more to do with the defensive scheme and substitutions. Every time Barnes was put in the game, he was almost always around the ball.

Barnes looked quick attacking the line of scrimmage in the run game. He looked alert and active dropping into zone and man coverages, against both tight ends and running backs.

Most impressively, though, Barnes showcased he wanted to make plays. He attacked, and that is what changes a culture.

Changing a culture is not some sort of mystery riddle or some sort of evasive magical formula.

Changing a culture comes down to bringing in football players who want to win and players who can make plays. Barnes was all of that as a rookie.

What does not show up in Barnes' stat line from this past season is just how good he looked in pass coverage from the inside linebacker position, which is rare in the NFL.

Back in the day, inside linebackers used to be these cumbersome, unathletic run-stuffers who thrived in a very limited area. That is definitely not the case with Barnes.

He was flying around, attacking routes while matched up solo. He even nearly defended a long touchdown pass when matched up one-on-one with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, in Detroit's season finale. Barnes jumped up up by the goal line as the pass was coming down from the sky at Ford Field, and the ball just barely cleared his outstretched fingertips. Not many inside linebackers can cover like that.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

Every time Barnes was on the field (in the game film reviewed), he showed he is part of the solution in Detroit.

#55 Derrick Barnes - 6-foot-0, 238 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (10/17) CIN, (10/31) PHI and (1/9) GB

Grade: B

Scouting Report

Tough and attacking, complete inside linebacker who has good hand usage, speed, athletic ability and questionable instincts. Quickly keys on run plays, and moves inward toward the ball carrier. Decent at taking on and shedding blocks to get in position to fill holes. Uses his hands well. Sometimes lacks the pure power and strength to overcome strong blocking attempts. Fights through trash well to get to the ball carrier. Shows great effort and desire to make stops. He wants to make plays. Sound and aggressive, wrapping form tackler. A force to be reckoned with inside. Can chase it down to the sidelines. Against Green Bay, he guessed the wrong hole several times.

Showed good ability to drop in and read short zones in pass coverage. Read what was in front of him well, and closed fast. Showed he can stay tight in man coverage against backs and tight ends. Excels in man. Did misread three times on a run sell that turned into a pass play. A productive and good influence on the field.

Barnes turned in a solid rookie season, and with inside linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin soon to be a free agent, we may be seeing a whole lot more of Barnes in 2022.

Hats off to Lions general manager Brad Holmes - - and to the unsung heroes in Detroit's front office, the college scouts -- for hitting on Barnes.

If Detroit had 52 more guys who play like Barnes does, the Lions would win the NFC North.