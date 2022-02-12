Grading Levi Onwuzurike's Rookie Season

If Lions fans want to know what 3-13-1 looks like, watch Detroit rookie defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike on game film.

Perhaps the opening comments would be less harsh, had Onwuzurike been a seventh-round draft choice and less was expected of him. However, when a player is taken with pick No. 41 in the second round, much more is anticipated.

Detroit could have had cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. several picks later in the second round (No. 47), who had 11 passes defensed in 2021. The Lions could have also had wide receiver Rondale Moore (No. 49), who caught 54 passes for Arizona, or even Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (No. 55), who hauled in 60 catches.

There is also the reminder that a backup to Tom Brady, quarterback Kyle Trask, went with the last pick of the second round to the Buccaneers (No. 64). Trask would have been an instant upgrade at the backup position.

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was taken with the No. 52 pick in that same second round, and at one point in early December, he was given the highest grade of any rookie defender by Pro Football Focus.

Despite the fact that Onwuzurike is a rookie and that fans like to sometimes insulate rookies with "excuses" due to their inexperience, there are grave causes for concern with this second-round pick.

It was like the Lions were playing with 10 men on the field in pass-rush situations when Onwuzurike was on the field, as he got minimal movement at the point of attack. Said another way, Onwuzurike was anything but disruptive in passing situations.

To his credit, against the run, Onwuzurike made a good number of tackles and assists (35), but it was in such a limited area. If the ball carrier was not to his immediate right or left gap, he could not make a stop if his life depended on it.

Detroit could have gotten any big-bodied defender in the later rounds, or it could have gotten some lower-tier free agent to come in and just take up space on the field. We are talking about a second-round player, just on the outskirts of the first round at No. 41 overall.

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

#75 Levi Onwuzurike - 6-foot-3, 295 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (10/10) MIN, (11/14) PIT and (12/12) DEN

Grade: D

Scouting Report

Athletic and physically strong, one-dimensional, rotational defensive lineman who is limited and mostly plays uninspired football. Moved around from end to mostly playing inside tackle spot.

In passing situations, comes off the ball without any pop or explosiveness at the point of attack. Looks rigid coming out of stance. Uses active hands well, and gets a minimal push whether matched up solo or double teamed. Zero creativity as a pass rusher. No pass-rushing moves. No burst into the pocket. Neutralized. Not a factor, and provided no pressure on the QB. Just a body against the pass. Taken out of the game in obvious third-down passing situations.

Against the run, he held his ground most of the time, but he was inconsistent doing that, as well. Better against the run. Battled with hands, and fought to stand his ground. Best part of his game was making tackles in gaps nearest to him, which he did a solid job of doing. No chance of chasing anything down outside of his area. Comes off soft at times. Twitches strength and athleticism once in a blue moon. Classic underachiever, who was underwhelming in his rookie season.

Understandably, Detroit plays a 3-4 defensive system (three down defensive linemen and four linebackers), and defensive ends are just asked to mostly "hold the point" in this kind of system. They are not the same type of defensive end as what is featured in a 4-3 (with four defensive linemen and three linebackers). Defensive ends in a 4-3 are designated pass rushers.

However, to even take a 3-4 defensive end at No. 41 is a real head scratcher to me, especially taking one who was clearly not a playmaker and who looked sort of sluggish on his college tape.