Grading Lions' Pick of Aidan Hutchinson

SI All Lions provides its grade for Detroit's selection of Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2.

The hometown kid and University of Michigan product Aidan Hutchinson has fallen into the laps of the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall. This occurred as the result of the Jacksonville Jaguars passing on the Wolverines EDGE and instead taking Georgia EDGE Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.

Hutchinson is a home-run pick for the Lions, and not just because of the fact that he’s a local kid who played for Michigan and attended Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child High School. Most importantly, he’s got the chance to be an elite-level pass rusher, and Holmes & Co. are in need of just that.

In terms of sacks per game, the Lions ranked just 31st in 2021, with a dismal average of 1.8 sacks per contest.

Outside linebackers Charles Harris and Julian Okwara were also the only two Detroit defenders to record five or more sacks a season ago. Okwara accounted for five sacks, while Harris amassed a team-leading 7.5.

Hutchinson joins the NFL ranks with instant pass-rushing credibility.

He set a Michigan program record for sacks in a single season in 2021, racking up 14. He also came up big in the Wolverines' upset victory over archnemesis Ohio State a season ago, producing a single-game career-high three sacks.



The “football gods” were on the side of the Lions for once, leading Hutchinson to fall to Detroit at No. 2.

The Michigan native will end up starting his professional football career in the Motor City. You can’t script it much better than that.

Grade: A+