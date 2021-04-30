Grading Lions' Selection of Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions hit a home run with their first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are used to the football gods turning against them.

Prior to night one of the NFL Draft, multiple scenarios were played out that involved the Lions organization having to settle.

Once the Atlanta Falcons decided to make tight end Kyle Pitts the highest selected player at his position in NFL history, it appeared that Detroit might not have the opportunity to select offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

It was reported that the Miami Dolphins were strongly considering bolstering their offensive line to aid second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Instead, it was an offensive weapon (Ja'Marr Chase) and then a skill player (Jaylen Waddle) that were selected just ahead of Detroit.

It turns out that the Lions' "Super Bowl" will likely have a happy ending.

Sewell was universally regarded as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class.

He instantly can be positioned at right tackle, with the intention of aiding the team's anemic rushing attack.

"We're going to find a way to put our guys in one-on-one matchups, whether it's run or pass," Campbell conveyed early in his tenure in Motown. "If you're telling me that our left tackle is better than their right end and we can run outside zone all day, we're going to run outside zone, as long as we cut off the backside. Why not? If we can exploit a weakness, we're going to do it. You tell me that we need to run it 10 times in a row to open the game so we can throw it, (then) we're going to run it 10 times."

The selection has the potential of turning out real well for supporters looking for their first-round pick to make plays on a regular basis.

"I mean I'm all for adding anybody that can help the team win," left tackle Taylor Decker said during his media session this week. "Take a lineman in the first round. A couple years after me, they took Frank Ragnow. Frank turns out to be an All-Pro, Pro Bowl guy. He's one of my best friends. Take all the linemen in the draft. I love it because I'm an offensive lineman and I see a lot of value in that position."

For an organization looking for a fresh start, landing this player at this time is just what can kickstart a rebuild.

Oh, and just to make this grade that much easier to give out, Sewell used the Lions when he played video games as an adolescent. He expressed in a recent interview that he was a big fan of legendary Lions receiver Calvin Johnson and former Detroit running back Jahvid Best.

Grade: A+

Here's a look at Detroit's five remaining draft picks for 2021: