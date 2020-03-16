AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Graham Glasgow Signs with Denver Broncos

John Maakaron

Graham Glasgow has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $44 million dollar contract with the Denver Broncos. 

The deal includes $26 million in guaranteed money. 

It was expected that general manager Bob Quinn would not retain Glasgow after not engaging in any contract negotiations at any point during the 2019 season.

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow told the Free Press in a recent interview.

He added, “I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.”

Currently, Glasgow's $11 million per year average salary makes him the seventh-highest paid guard in the NFL.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy

Read what changes were made to the NFL's drug policy under the new CBA

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Rumor: List of Teams that Could Trade for CB Darius Slay

As free agency begins, read which teams could trade for cornerback Darius Slay

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Better Fit: LB Cory Littleton or Kyle Van Noy?

Which linebacker would be a better fit with the Detroit Lions?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Poised to Be Big Winners Once Free Agency Begins

General manager Bob Quinn has stockpiled funds to spend on free agents. Read why Lions are poised to be among big winners Monday

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

2020 Free-Agency Tracker

Live updates and all the latest happenings from NFL free-agency, including the moves made by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Sign Former Eagle OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Deal is reportedly worth $50 million over 5 years

John Maakaron

2020 Lions Free-Agency Preview

Our Logan Lamorandier previews the 2020 free-agency period for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Would NT Javon Hargrave Be a Good Fit for Lions?

Our Vito Chirco opines on whether NT Javon Hargrave would be a good fit along the Lions' defensive line

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

With New CBA, Lions Have Leverage Over CB Darius Slay

New CBA makes it less likely cornebrack Darius Slay holds out

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

2020 Free Agency: Detroit Lions Simply Have Too Many Needs

Heading into free agency, the Lions have needs at several positions. Are there too many needs to fill at one time?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever