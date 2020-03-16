Graham Glasgow Signs with Denver Broncos

Graham Glasgow has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $44 million dollar contract with the Denver Broncos.

The deal includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

It was expected that general manager Bob Quinn would not retain Glasgow after not engaging in any contract negotiations at any point during the 2019 season.

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow told the Free Press in a recent interview.

He added, “I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.”

Currently, Glasgow's $11 million per year average salary makes him the seventh-highest paid guard in the NFL.