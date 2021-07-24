Green Bay Packers 'in a Bad Place' with Star Players

Is the Green Bay Packers' era of dominance in the NFC North over?

The hits keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers.

Add wide receiver Davante Adams to the list of issues the Packers organization must worry about all throughout the 2021 NFL season.

All offseason, much of the NFL buzz has centered around the drama between the organization and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Now, it appears as though Rodgers is on his way out of town, whether it be before the start of the 2021 season or after the completion of his 17th season with the Packers.

On Friday, it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the contract negotiations between Adams and the Packers have broken down and there are not any plans in the foreseeable future to keep the 28-year-old in Green Bay beyond the 2021 season.

“The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say,” Rapoport reported.

Adams will now enter the final season of his four-year, $58 million deal that he signed in 2017.

It’s quite apparent he is seeking to earn a contract similar to wideouts Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins earns $27.25M annually.

Could this be "The Last Dance" for the Packers?

Certainly, this is not how the organization envisioned the beginning of the 2021 season playing out.

With both the star quarterback and wideout posting cryptic messages on their social media channels, signs are pointing to a messy divorce and a drama-filled 2021 season for the defending NFC North champions.

