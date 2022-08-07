Hard Knocks Debut Will Feature Aidan Hutchinson Singing Billie Jean

The performance of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson singing Michael Jackson's Billie Jean could be quite the crowd pleaser when the debut edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks" hits the air this week.

The rookie was prepared and delivered a rousing rendition in front of his teammates.

“It just reminded me of just old school, getting your rookies up there and the way he accepted it, and the way he went up there and performed, and man," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. "He has this personality about himself now that you don’t see from most rookies, which is a good thing.”

"Butter. He scratched up a little bit in the beginning, but I get it," Penei Sewell said. "Jitters. But then killed it. That man killed it.”

According to WJBK-TV, HBO paid $100,000 to the estate of Micheal Jackson for the rights to use the music on the broadcast.

At his first training camp, the talented defensive lineman has held his own, improving significantly each week.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Also, his demeanor and willingness to perform his rookie duties has increased the respect his teammates have for him.

“That’s always been the mindset for me really, in every aspect, high school, college,” Hutchinson told reporters at training camp. “When I’m young and you’ve got these guys that have been there for a while, I respect that and I want them to respect me. You earn it out on the practice field and your rookie duties.”

The debut of Hard Knocks can be viewed on HBO and streamed at HBO Max beginning Tuesday, August 9th at 10 p.m.