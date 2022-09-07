"Hard Knocks" Finale: Lions Putting NFL On Notice

The National Football League is still a business.

In fact, it's a "show" business. For aspiring football players, making plays and leaving an indelible mark on an NFL team's coaching staff could result in an eventual spot on the 53-man roster.

Having question marks or not being able to contribute in a myriad of ways to help a team, then a player could find themselves on the outside looking in.

The much anticipated finale of "Hard Knocks" featured the Detroit Lions making final decisions on players that were highlighted over the last month.

Head coach Dan Campbell is seen in the opening few moments discussing with the coaching staff an undisclosed player whose future with the team was being debated.

Campbell, a former NFL player, understands and is sympathetic to the plight of players, whose livelihood and ultimate fate are being decided upon with his input.

At the six-minute mark, the first decision is shown, as backup quarterback Tim Boyle sits down to learn his unfortunate fate.

Featured in-person cuts in the finale included Boyle, Obinna Eze, Dan Skipper, Tom Kennedy, Devin Funchess, Bruce Hector, Jarrad Davis, Godwin Igwebuike and Kalil Pimpleton.

Despite getting waived, Eze, an undrafted free agent offensive lineman, embodied in his remarks to Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes what the new culture of the organization is going to be about for the foreseeable future.

"And by the way, just wanted to say, I appreciate you having me here," said Eze. "You know, I just, like I tell some of the guys in the locker room, I see what ya'll are doing here, both of ya'll. You know, you're building a winning program. But, you're also building a culture where men can be themselves. I see that and I appreciate that."

The anxiety surrounding the final few days of training camp is palpable.

Rookie cornerback Chase Lucas is shown expressing his concerns about his NFL future with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Lucas, Detroit's 2022 seventh-round pick, eventually makes the team and has now cemented himself as a player to watch all throughout this season, as he declared to Pleasant, "I'm not going to lie to you Coach, I have a feeling I'm about to be great, bro."

The coaching staff is highlighted in the closing scenes sharing their thoughts of what the 2022 season will be for the Lions.

"The 2022 Detroit Lions will compete every game," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "Because that's who we are. And we're a gritty team. We're built that way."

"The 2022 Detroit Lions will put the NFL on notice," said linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard.

"The 2022 Detroit Lions will be the team that can and will," Campbell said.

Season finale highlights