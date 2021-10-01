Have NFL Defenses Figured Out T.J. Hockenson?

It was inevitably going to happen.

National Football League defenses have figured out that Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is among the most talented players to suit up at his position.

For the Baltimore Ravens, the plan on defense was to double Hockenson and force the Lions offense to look to another offensive weapon.

That ended up being running back D'Andre Swift, who ended up having one of his best games early in his second campaign with the Lions.

Last week, Hockenson only recorded two receptions for 10 yards. He was only targeted twice by new signal-caller Jared Goff.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated earlier this week that the coaching staff must find 'creative' avenues of getting the 24-year-old the football more.

“I think that’s on us as a staff. We’ve got to be more creative in the way that we try to get him the ball. We’re going to have to move him a little bit more and shift him and try to hide him if we can, or at least give him some access,” Campbell said. “And then even after all of that, if they are still willing to do that, the second the read has got to be somebody we think can win. He’s got to be able to win for us.”

Quarterback Jared Goff expressed that he and the team are aware that defenses have started to game plan for Hockenson, looking to limit his productivity.

“Maybe there were some situations where I could have gotten him the ball and I didn’t. But they did a good job, man, and we expect the teams to start doing that. I think he had like 16 catches through the first two games," Goff said. "So, that will be what you would expect. So, we’ll see what these guys do this week, but we’ll be ready for it.”

“That takes us as coaches making sure he’s put in the right spots, takes the line making sure they’re blocking their guys, making sure Goff knows where to go with the football so that we can get the ball to him," tight ends coach Ben Johnson explained. "That’s everybody being on board and he’s doing his part. I was really proud with how he played last week and thought he was a big reason for our success in the second half.”

For Hockenson, he echoed Campbell's sentiments of needing to win reps, even if the opposition has targeted him to be taken away.

"If there is a guy (open) one-on-one, we're going to assume that he's winning that. Yea, there are a few times you have to win a two-on-one, and I'm not shy to that," Hockenson said Thursday. "The safety can play over the top and backer can play underneath and in my head, I am still winning that. I think that is the mindset that I have, especially in my situation, I have to go into every week thinking I'm going to get doubled. I'm going to have to beat that. That does not affect me at all. I think coaches are going to do some stuff and try to figure out some stuff, but on second hand, I just have to win, so that does not bother me any."

© Kimberly P. Mitchell via Imagn Content Services, LLC