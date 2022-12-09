Former Lions WR Herman Moore Upset About HOF Snub

Herman Moore was not on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot to be nominated for enshrinement this year.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore feels snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, 20 modern-era wide receivers were included on a list to potentially be named finalists for enshrinement at the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony.

Among those included were Anquan Boldin, Troy Brown, Donald Driver, Irving Fryar, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Joe Horn, Chad Johnson, Andre Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker and Roddy White.

Unfortunately, Moore was not even included on the list to be voted on, as the semi-finalists were recently named.

Appearing on "The Detroit Lions Podcast" Friday, Moore elaborated on his frustration.

"They're going to bring it to me in some odd time or place, or I'm going to be away and have to accept it by satellite," Moore said. "I'm telling you, I look at -- and it gets to a point where I wasn't too concerned about it in the past. But you know what, this is a game we play. You only get to do it, you're only blessed to play this one time. And there's a legacy that you want to close another chapter of your life. Yes, I would love to go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Do I think I deserve it? Yes!"

Moore continued, "When you base it on criteria of what is necessary to get there based on your era and the time in which you played, it's more than just statistics. You know, if you're saying the statistics, then it's going to eliminate some people that they have on the ballot. If it's about All-Pro, then they're going to eliminate a lot of people on the ballot that's on there before me. And yet I don't understand the how and the why? But I take it as it comes. I just stay blessed that I'm loved here and that I'm respected here for things I did with Detroit."

The talented wideout finished his career with 670 receptions, 9,174 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns.

Moore played in Detroit from 1991-2001 and finished his career after the 2002 season, as he only appeared in one game with the New York Giants.

"Hopefully, the Hall of Fame will figure that out and realize that at least I should be on the ballot versus not at all," Moore explained. "And then when you look at comparing numbers to numbers with myself and the other receivers, it's just a complete snub. I mean, that's another nugget I'm telling you, it's a complete snub. Yes, Herman Moore is not happy about it and he believes he should be on the Hall of Fame ballot. Only here have I said that. And I'm saying it with true and pure honesty."