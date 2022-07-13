Skip to main content

Football Outsiders Highlights T.J. Hockenson's Biggest Weakness

Tight end T.J. Hockenson must find a way to earn more yards after the catch in 2022.

Both the Detroit Lions and tight end T.J. Hockenson are aware he is not yet a finished product. 

Second year head coach Dan Campbell would like for the talented tight end to win when he is expected to get open and for his run-blocking to drastically improve. 

“He’ll tell you that too, that he’s still got room to grow even in there, in the run-blocking for us,” he said. “I think he takes that next step on top of continuing to improve in the pass game. But yeah, I think he still has more room to grow.”

This week, Football Outsiders, an advanced metrics site, highlighted what many believe to be the 25 year-old's biggest weakness -- securing yards after the catch. 

Writer Bryan Knowles explained what the measurement "YAC+" is intended to estimate. 

“YAC+ estimates how much YAC a receiver gained compared to what we would have expected from an average receiver catching passes of similar length in similar down-and-distance situations,” 

Among the 55 qualifying tight ends, Hockenson finished 49th, as he averaged -1.1 YAC+. 

The concerns about Hockenson falling to the ground too soon are indeed valid, as the statistical measurement indicates he averages over a yard less than expected on every reception.

In 2021, Hockenson finished the season with 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games played. 

General manager Brad Holmes decided to pick up his fifth-year option, worth $9.4 million, in 2023, but could still secure the former first-round pick to a long-term contract extension. 

