How Adjustments Helped Aidan Hutchinson Become Disruptive Force

In college, Aidan Hutchinson was able to become a disruptive force for the Michigan Wolverines.

Throughout his senior season, the talented defensive lineman was utilized in a 2-point stance and had a significant amount of success.

Following his stellar performance that included three sacks against the Washington Commanders, the impact the No. 2 overall pick had against the Vikings, Seahawks and Patriots was deemed by many to be insufficient.

During the bye week, Hutchinson, along with several members of the defense had conversations with the coaching staff to unlock whatever clues to improve the play of the entire unit.

Hutchinson was able to play more from a 2-point stance, and the results were immediate in Week 7.

"I just think being up, sometimes can help someone," Dan Campbell explained. "I mean, there is a trade-off and it’s the get-off at times, pad level, things of that nature. But if having the ability to see and then react to that, everybody’s a little bit different.

"And really that’s originally what we did last year that was kind of our scheme. That’s what Charles (Harris) thrived in. So, we felt like it was the right move, really across the board, including him."

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson was more impactful and was able to record 1.5 sacks.

The adjustments made by the coaching staff allowed Hutchinson to have more "vision" in order to be able to get to the quarterback and secure additional pressures and sacks.

According to PFF, Hutchinson's 19 total pressures is tied for the most among rookies this season.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained that conversations with the 22-year-old lineman produced productive outcomes and immediate dividends.

"When you watch Aidan in college, he played a number of positions, to be honest with you. He was inside, which we put him in at certain times to play inside. He was on the edge. He was down in 3-point and he was also in a 2-point," Glenn explained. "And just me having a conversation with him, just during the bye week, and me just being there with him during the bye week -- man as a coach, the one thing you have to do is listen to the player. And that's something that I try to pride myself in, in doing that. And Aiden would never just say what he wants to do, but he would say, 'Coach, I think I can be pretty successful doing these things.'"

Conversations with the members of the roster are continuing in order to constantly evaluate how to effectively get the most out of the players currently on the team.

Glenn noted that constantly making "adjustments" has allowed the defense to play better over the past couple of weeks.

For Detroit's rookie lineman, the ability to have more freedom and vision along the defensive line aids in his ability to be disruptive.

"Aidan will see the quarterback. Aidan will see certain run plays. And I will say this about this player, he's a very instinctive player. And listen, sometimes guys just, they feel it. And when they feel it, man, go make the play. And that's who he is. And we're giving him that freedom to do that. And thats showed up," Glenn said. "I mean, one of the rushes that he made, he made the spin move when he should have been containing. But he spun, actually made sure he got outside and still made a play on the quarterback. And he did it again against the run. So he knows what his job is, right. So, he just have to make sure that when you go make these plays, you better finish it because I'm gonna be pissed if you don't."