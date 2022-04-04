Skip to main content

How the Eagles Draft Trade With Saints Impacts Detroit Lions

Could the New Orleans Saints try to move up to the No. 2 spot?

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have pulled off a draft trade, three weeks before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

According to the terms of the deal, the Eagles are sending picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 in the sixth round this year to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 18, No. 101 in the third round, No. 237 in the seventh round and a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick.

For Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, the opportunity is now there to move up drastically, if the team is seeking to draft a quarterback. 

Their three picks (16, 19, 49) are in a prime position, given this years draft class makeup.

"New Orleans now has three picks inside the Top 50, which should set them up to take care of their cap issue in the next couple years, by getting younger, cheaper talent on the roster," the MMQB's Albert Breer explained. 

Per the trade value chart, the Saints have almost enough draft capital to move up and make it worthwhile for the Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes to trade down. 

If Loomis decides to call the Houston Texans, they do have enough capital to move up to the No. 3 spot, if they are interested in either quarterback Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett. 

