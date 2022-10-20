The Detroit Lions coaching staff is not necessarily reflecting on the lack of sacks through the first five games of the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed that he is more concerned with the number of quarterback pressures when he examines statistical measures.

For rookie Aidan Hutchinson, his performance in the first quarter of the season left many wanting more, especially due to the lack of key, impactful plays made to start his NFL career.

When asked about increasing the number of pressures following the bye week, Glenn revealed how Hutchinson could be utilized over the course of the next few games.

Glenn explained, "(John) Cominsky will be back. (Josh) Paschal will be ready. Being able to use Aiden in other spots. Allowing him to have some freedom to do some things also. And then always, we're trying to scheme up our guys to play the best matchup."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reasons for explosive plays

Currently, the Lions rank 32nd in the National Football League in points allowed to their opponents.

A significant factor impacting the defense has been the elevated number of chunk plays allowed to opposing offenses.

Glenn indicated that missed tackles were the key factor negatively impacting Detroit's defense prior to the bye week.

"Missed tackles. That's usually what you get when you get explosive plays. It's missed tackles and missed assignments," Glenn said. "Those are the things that we really looked at all week to make sure we clean that up."

Detroit's second-year coordinator indicated that he has noticed tackling has been an issue for several NFL teams, but he is imploring his defense to correct the issues this week at practice.

He has challenged the roster to take strides forward and not be like other teams, who are struggling with tackling issues.

"I would say, more physical," Glenn said, when asked what is contributing to tackling issues. "Not wrapping up, shoulder tackles -- which are really correctable. That's the good thing about it. And in this league, sometimes guys think that they can make a tackle just by diving or lunging. And I will tell you, that's the one thing across the league now, not just us, but across the league, that's the one thing that you see that has went down is tackling."