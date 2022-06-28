Skip to main content

How to Attend Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp

Fans can attend Detroit Lions training cap. Here is how.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced when and where fans can training camp this year. 

The Lions conduct football operations at their Allen Park practice facility. 

A total of nine practices, beginning in late July, will be available for supporters to attend. 

Two practices will be exclusive for season-ticket holders.

Each practice is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the exception of an afternoon session scheduled for Monday, August 8.

Doors open exactly one hour before practice begins. Each practice typically runs for approximately about 90 minutes. 

According to the Lions team website, "Parking is free and available in select lots on Republic Drive and Federal Drive near the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility located at 222 Republic Drive, Allen Park, MI 48101. Fans can sign up to receive a full Training Camp Guide and sync the practice schedule to their calendar at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp. The Training Camp Guide will be updated with the latest fan information."

No advance ticket are needed to attend. It is on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the Lions hit a predetermined capacity. At that point, doors will close to additional guests

2022 training camp schedule open to supporters

  • Saturday, July 30  -- 8:30 a.m. ET (season ticket-event)
  • Monday, August 1 -- 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, August 2 -- 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 3 -- 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, August 4 -- 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Friday, August 5 -- 8:30 a.m. ET (season-ticket event)
  • Monday, August 8 -- 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, August 9 -- 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 10 -- 8:30 a.m. ET

