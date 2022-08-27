How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions plan to use the second half of the third preseason game to get more of an evaluation of players on the roster bubble.

All NFL rosters are required to be trimmed on Tuesday from 80 players down to the mandated limited of 53 players.

“Yeah, I think certainly it would be that, to find out who we think could solidify those last few spots for us. We’d like to still try to get everybody in if possible," said Dan Campbell. "I mean, we want to get everybody an opportunity to put tape out there, and either if you don’t make it here for us, you’re able to make it somewhere else. It doesn’t always work out that way, but that’s kind of -- that will be our intent if we can.”

The state of the current roster is going to make it much more challenging for Campbell and Co. to make decisions on who to keep and who to release.

"We’re a lot farther ahead than we were last year. We’re much more competitive," Campbell said. "The talent has been upgraded, and it’s tough. It’s going to be, it’s hard. It’s hard because you’re going to be doing the -- Brad (Holmes) and I went through it again last night. You go through these scenarios, but you’re doing the bouncing. You’re juggling the durability, the dependability, the -- all these, ‘They do it right, but yet are they good enough? Are they truly good enough versus the talent, flash player, can’t trust them?’ But you know, they’ve got the talent to do it if the light comes on, and so, it’s hard. It’s hard but that’s the task that we’re given.”

Sunday will factor in to the decision-making process, but the team will continue to look at multiple deciding factors when making decisions.

Here are all the ways to catch Detroit's third preseason game.

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Location: Acrisure Stadium

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Greg Gumbel, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get seven-day free trial