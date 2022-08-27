Skip to main content

How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

The Detroit Lions plan to use the second half of the third preseason game to get more of an evaluation of players on the roster bubble. 

All NFL rosters are required to be trimmed on Tuesday from 80 players down to the mandated limited of 53 players. 

“Yeah, I think certainly it would be that, to find out who we think could solidify those last few spots for us. We’d like to still try to get everybody in if possible," said Dan Campbell. "I mean, we want to get everybody an opportunity to put tape out there, and either if you don’t make it here for us, you’re able to make it somewhere else. It doesn’t always work out that way, but that’s kind of -- that will be our intent if we can.”

The state of the current roster is going to make it much more challenging for Campbell and Co. to make decisions on who to keep and who to release. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

lions5

Lions Pushed through 'Fatigue' Tuesday, Remained Detailed

Dan Campbell shares just how the team performed in its last tough, physical practice this week.

lions5

Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster

Dan Campbell provides an update on the position battles that are still being decided, ahead of roster cuts next week.

stbrown5

Julian Edelman Believes Lions WR Is Most Underrated in NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown has caught the attention of former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman.

"We’re a lot farther ahead than we were last year. We’re much more competitive," Campbell said. "The talent has been upgraded, and it’s tough. It’s going to be, it’s hard. It’s hard because you’re going to be doing the -- Brad (Holmes) and I went through it again last night. You go through these scenarios, but you’re doing the bouncing. You’re juggling the durability, the dependability, the -- all these, ‘They do it right, but yet are they good enough? Are they truly good enough versus the talent, flash player, can’t trust them?’ But you know, they’ve got the talent to do it if the light comes on, and so, it’s hard. It’s hard but that’s the task that we’re given.”

Sunday will factor in to the decision-making process, but the team will continue to look at multiple deciding factors when making decisions. 

Here are all the ways to catch Detroit's third preseason game.

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
Location: Acrisure Stadium
TV: CBS
TV announcers: Greg Gumbel, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get seven-day free trial

lions5
News

Lions Pushed through 'Fatigue' Tuesday, Remained Detailed

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster

By Christian Booher
stbrown5
OnePride+

Julian Edelman Believes Lions WR Is Most Underrated in NFL

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18802603_168388382_lowres
News

Derrick Barnes Looking to Grow as 'Mental' Linebacker

By Vito Chirco
jackson5
News

Running Back Justin Jackson Making Case to Earn Roster Spot

By John Maakaron
campbell5
OnePride+

Dan Campbell Had Lions More Disciplined Than Rams, Bengals

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

Observations: Jared Goff Sits, Lions Preparing for Steelers

By John Maakaron
barnes5
News

Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard: Derrick Barnes Is Coming

By John Maakaron